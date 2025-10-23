Ex-Mets 1st round pick trying to make an MLB comeback

The New York Mets have spent years searching for stability in their pitching staff, a carousel of promise and disappointment that never quite seems to end. While new prospects like Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat are trying to make their mark, one name from the past is quietly resurfacing — Anthony Kay.

Once considered one of the Mets’ future contributors, Kay’s journey has been anything but straightforward. The 30-year-old left-hander, drafted in the first round back in 2016, struggled to stick in the majors. Across parts of five seasons, he logged just 85.1 innings with a 5.59 ERA — the kind of stat line that usually closes the door on an MLB career.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Finding success overseas

But Kay didn’t quit. Instead, he packed his bags for Japan and joined the Nippon Professional Baseball league, where he seems to have finally found his groove. Over 155 innings this past season, Kay posted a remarkable 1.74 ERA, proving that something clicked.

The turnaround hints at both technical and mental growth. Maybe it was the different coaching philosophies in Japan, or perhaps just the freedom to start fresh without the constant noise of New York expectations. Whatever the reason, Kay’s stuff looks sharper, and his command has reportedly improved — the same traits that once made him a top prospect in Queens.

Kay is now looking for an MLB comeback, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Can success in Japan translate to MLB?

The tricky part is figuring out what this version of Kay would look like back in the majors. History has shown mixed results for pitchers returning from Japan. Some, like Miles Mikolas, came back stronger and more refined. Others found that the gap in competition and strike zone tendencies made the adjustment tougher than expected.

Still, a 1.74 ERA over a full season can’t be ignored. It suggests real progress, not just a flash in a weaker league. Kay has rebuilt both his delivery and his confidence, and if the Mets or another team are paying attention, he could earn himself another shot in spring training.

A comeback story worth watching

For a franchise that’s cycled through more arms than it can count, the Mets might quietly be rooting for Kay’s success — even from afar. His journey mirrors what the team itself has struggled with for years: converting potential into consistency.

If he does return to MLB, it won’t be as a top prospect or a savior. It’ll be as a seasoned, battle-tested pitcher who learned to reinvent himself overseas. And sometimes, that kind of perspective is exactly what the game — and a player — needs.