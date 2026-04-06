Last year, in his lone season with the New York Yankees, closer Devin Williams had a 9.00 ERA in the first month and allowed runs in three of his first four outings. He alternated stretches of dominance with periods in which he couldn’t locate his fastball, and his 4.79 ERA reflected his issues. Things have changed across town, though. He signed with the New York Mets as a free agent in the offseason, and he now looks close to his best version.

On Sunday, Williams surrendered two hits, but hung on to keep the San Francisco Giants scoreless in the ninth and get a save in the 5-2 win, avoiding walks and striking out one.

Williams Has Given The Mets A Perfect ERA So Far

Williams’ ERA on the season is still a perfect 0.00, and Sunday marked his fourth outing. Whereas he struggled in those first four games in the Bronx last year, the owner of the ‘Airbender’ looks more comfortable in Queens.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The right-hander has done an amazing job filling in for departed closer Edwin Diaz for the Mets, and has struck out five and walked two in his four shutout frames to this point, allowing three hits.

The best version of Williams includes fewer walks and more strikeouts, but he is close enough that the Mets can hope they can enjoy the pitcher he used to be in Milwaukee as opposed to the one he was with the Yankees in 2025.

Devin Williams so far this season:



4 G | 0.00 ERA | 5 K | 2 BB | 2 SV



My closer. pic.twitter.com/LtyihfMn0o — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 6, 2026

Underlying Numbers Like Williams’ Output To This Point

Williams’ 1.17 expected ERA (xERA) and 2.20 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) are actually elite and prove that his 0.00 ERA is not fluke-ish. He can still be a dominant closer in MLB, and the Mets can rest easy knowing that the ninth inning is well taken care of.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The season is still young, and the sample is minuscule, but Williams has been a hit so far in the Mets’ start of the season.