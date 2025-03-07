David Stearns needs to see 1 thing from Mets’ top prospect before big league call-up

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Brandon Sproat has been cruising through spring training, showing why he’s the New York Mets’ most promising young pitcher. But on Thursday night, he ran into some turbulence against the Houston Astros. In just two innings, he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk, managing only two strikeouts.

It wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t the kind of performance that makes decision-makers rethink their plans.

With that outing, Sproat’s spring ERA now sits at 4.50—decent but not dominant. And despite getting the start against Houston, the Mets had already made their decision: he was headed back to minor league camp.

Patience Over Urgency

The move wasn’t a surprise, but given the injuries plaguing the Mets’ rotation, it briefly looked like he had a shot at a big-league role.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made it clear: Sproat’s path to the majors runs through Triple-A. After his struggles there last year, the Mets aren’t going to rush him.

“We want to see him have significant success at the Triple-A level, I think he wants to prove he can do that as well. Once we see that, we can start talking about when is the right time at the major league level,” Stearns explained.

It’s a simple but important philosophy. Just because Sproat has flashed brilliance at the lower levels doesn’t mean he’s ready for the highest one. Last season, he dominated at High-A (1.07 ERA in 25.1 innings) and Double-A (2.45 ERA in 62.1 innings) before Triple-A hitters handed him a reality check—he got knocked around for a 7.53 ERA in 28.2 innings.

Think of it like a video game: you don’t skip straight to the final boss just because you’ve mastered the early levels. Sproat still has something to prove in Triple-A, and the Mets are making sure he does before throwing him into the deep end.

No Doubt About His Future

There’s no panic surrounding Sproat, nor should there be. He’s got electric stuff, and his track record suggests he’ll figure it out. Once he does, the Mets won’t hesitate to give him his shot. When that time comes, Sproat won’t just be another arm. He has the potential to be a real difference-maker in the Mets’ rotation. For now, though, it’s about refining his craft, adjusting to the highest level of minor league competition, and proving he’s ready.

The wait won’t be forever. And when the call finally comes, Sproat won’t be looking back.