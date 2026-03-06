Cristian Pache is putting together the kind of spring training that turns heads, but the numbers behind his career say the New York Mets should enjoy the show without reading too much into it.

Through his first several games this spring, Cristian Pache is hitting .615 with 1 homer, leading the team in hits with 8, which is twice as many as anyone else on the roster. That is genuinely impressive for a player signed to a minor league deal. It is also the kind of sample size, roughly 13 at-bats, that tells you almost nothing about who a player actually is. For context, Pache carries a career .181 batting average across 241 major league games and over 600 plate appearances.

His best offensive season at the big league level came in 2023 with Philadelphia, when he posted a 98 wRC+ in 48 games, a number that sits right around league average. Every other full season has been well below that. A 33 wRC+ in Oakland. A 43 wRC+ in Miami. The bat has never been the reason teams have kept him around.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What Cristian Pache Actually Brings

The reason the Mets signed Pache comes down to his glove, not his bat. He is a plus defender in center field, where 191 of his 241 career games have been played. His sprint speed has been above average throughout his career, and he profiles as exactly the kind of late-inning defensive replacement that David Stearns values on a deep roster. Think Tyrone Taylor, but with less of a proven track record at the plate.

Last season in Triple-A with Arizona, Pache hit .251/.351/.389, which is a reasonable line at that level but not something that screams big league ready offensively. His homer this spring came off a sinker at 87.7 mph and traveled 412 feet at 104.0 mph exit velocity with a 38-degree launch angle. That is real power. It is also 1 swing in roughly 2 weeks of baseball.

The honest read on Pache is this: he is a useful piece if the Mets need a defensive stopper in center late in games. If Luis Robert Jr. gets hurt, Pache becomes relevant quickly. Beyond that scenario, his path to the Opening Day roster runs through a crowded field of players who have more to offer offensively.

The Competition He Has to Beat

Carson Benge is the name that matters most here. The Mets’ No. 2 overall prospect, Benge went 3-for-3 in 1 of his recent spring games and represents the long-term outfield answer the organization is building toward. He struggled in a small Triple-A sample last year, hitting .178 in 103 plate appearances, but his work at Double-A and High-A showed a genuinely special bat. The Mets would love nothing more than for Benge to seize the right field job and not let go. His spring average sits around .400, and the quality of contact has been encouraging.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Tauchman is the veteran insurance option. He posted a 115 wRC+ last season with a .356 OBP, solid defense in a corner, and he is switch-hitting and platoon-neutral. At 35, he is not a long-term piece, but he is a known commodity who can contribute right now. He homered in his first spring at-bat and has made a legitimate case for a bench spot.

MJ Melendez adds another wrinkle. He hit 2 opposite-field homers in 1 game earlier this spring and offers defensive versatility, including emergency catching ability, that no one else in this competition can match. His career numbers are not pretty, including a brutal 2025 with Kansas City, but he still has minor league options and a clear role the Mets could use him in.

Pache does not have the offensive upside of Benge, the big league track record of Tauchman, or the versatility of Melendez. What he has is a glove and a very hot March. That combination might be enough to earn him a call-up at some point during the season if injuries hit the outfield, but it is probably not enough to crack the Opening Day 26-man roster when the competition is this deep.

What to Watch the Rest of Spring

The outfield competition will sharpen considerably over the next 3 weeks. Benge is the favorite for right field, Tauchman is the favorite for the 4th outfielder bench spot, and Melendez still has a chance if he keeps hitting. That leaves Pache on the outside looking in, which is exactly where the data would have predicted him to be before spring training started.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

None of that makes his spring any less fun to watch. If he keeps raking, the Mets will have a decision to make, and roster decisions made under pressure are rarely clean. But the more likely outcome is that Pache breaks camp in Triple-A Syracuse, stays ready, and gets his call-up opportunity when the first center field injury hits.

For a player who has bounced from the Braves to the Athletics to the Phillies to the Orioles to the Marlins and back again, that is still a meaningful opportunity. The Mets are worth watching here not because Pache will definitely make the team, but because the math of how they carry this many outfielders is genuinely unsettled heading into April.