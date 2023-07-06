Could the Mets strike a deal with the Dodgers at the trade deadline?

Jun 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a double during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are in a peculiar situation. Entering 2023, fans expected the blue and orange to compete for the NL East crown, but that does not seem to be in the cards as they sit today.

However, a hot start to July has the Amazins sitting just 6.5 games back of the final wild-card spot, and with the trade deadline just under a month away, what general manager Billy Eppler decides to do is still up in the air.

If the Mets decide to sell, Tommy Pham would be one of the first players to go.

The 35-year-old came to the Mets this past offseason on a one-year deal to be the Mets’ fourth outfielder but has played himself into an everyday role.

In 65 games, Pham has hit .286 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs while having the highest OPS on the team (.865) among everyday Mets players.

Pham will likely seek a multi-year deal in the offseason, and the Mets should cash in on his excellent first half rather than see him walk in the fall.

With that in mind, who could be a potential partner for the Mets and Pham?

The Dodgers could be a partner for Pham

The Dodgers, who have been the class of the National League for the past decade and are currently in the middle of another excellent season, sitting at 48-38.

The seven-time World Series champions’ roster isn’t as strong as in years past and need a right-handed bat.

An injury to utility player Chris Taylor, who landed on the injured list with a bone bruise on his right knee, is what manager Dave Roberts has pointed to as a big reason for the need for a right-handed bat.

“I think with the uncertainty of Chris Taylor, where he’s at, I think a right-handed bat makes sense,” Roberts said via Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

Trayce Thompson has also been dealing with an injury since June that is expected to keep him out until at least August. Even before their respective injuries, neither was particularly productive. Taylor was hitting .206 with a .729 OPS, and Thompson was only hitting .155 with a .677 OPS.

With both players out for the foreseeable future and Pham having a career year with no commitment past this season, makes the 35-year-old outfielder a perfect fit for the reigning NL West Champions.