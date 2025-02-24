Could the Mets bring back fan-favorite following injury to shortstop?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will likely be without utility infielder Nick Madrigal for a while, as he suffered a dislocated shoulder making a tough play in a Spring Training game. That leaves the Mets with a hole in the infield, and they could look externally for a potential replacement.

Mets could consider bringing back Jose Iglesias

Fansided’s James Nolan suggested that the Mets reunite with 2024 fan favorite Jose Iglesias to replace Madrigal while he is out.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Iglesias would undoubtedly give the Mets the best chance to return to the postseason in 2025. Last season, the veteran infielder played a pivotal role in their second-half surge. The 35-year-old posted a .337 batting average with a .830 OPS. Although he was a pleasant surprise in 2024, he’s been a consistent hitter his entire career,” Nolan wrote.

The signing of Marigal initially seemed to have shut down any idea of a reunion with Iglesias, as there was virtually no lane to consistent playing time for him. However, the door is now open for a possible reunion, and he could provide a spark for the team like he did last season.

Iglesias provided a spark for the Mets last season

The 35-year-old infielder has played 12 MLB seasons, with last year being his first with New York. In 85 games with them, he recorded his highest individual in his career with 3.1, and he posted a .337 batting average, a .830 OPS, and struck out just 39 times in 291 plate appearances.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The energy that Iglesias provided last season helped fuel the Mets’ magical run to the NLCS last season, and he could help provide a spark once again to this year’s team that has bigger goals in mind. They added Juan Soto in free agency and brought back Pete Alonso, setting them up for a serious shot at a World Series title in 2025.

As of now, there is no indication that a deal of any sort is imminent, but the Mets should at least consider a reunion to fill in a major hole on the roster.