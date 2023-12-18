Could the Mets acquire a former Rookie of the Year?

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mets are following one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history that saw the blue and orange go from World Series contenders to finishing 75-87.

The blue and orange have been relatively quiet this offseason after saying they plan to get younger and retool, hoping to compete for a championship in 2025.

One player that the Mets could target is Jonathan India. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Cincinnati Reds are actively negotiating trades involving India.

A look at India’s baseball journey so far

After three successful seasons at the University of Florida, the Cincinnati Reds selected India fifth overall in the 2018 draft.

Following two successful seasons in the minor leagues and the 2020 minor league season getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India parlayed a strong spring training into a spot on the 2021 opening-day roster.

India immediately made an impact, going two for four with a double in his debut, and had a fantastic rookie campaign. In 150 games, the Florida native slashed .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs while having a team-high 4.1 WAR.

His impressive 2021 season led to India being named the National League Rookie of the Year.

In 2022, India took a step back in an injury-riddled campaign. In 103 games, India slashed .249/.327/.378 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. He also struggled defensively, having a negative 14 defensive runs saved and a .966 fielding percentage.

The 2023 campaign was more the same for the 27-year-old as he slashed .244/.338/.407 across 119 games with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs, although India did see improvements defensively.

Should the Mets trade for India?

No, they should not. India is an intriguing player who has proven himself to be an above-average MLB player, but he does not quite fit on this Mets team.

The blue and orange already have Jeff McNeil at second base and a larger need at third base after Ronny Mauricio tearing his ACL.

The Flushing Faithful are clamoring for the Mets to make a move, but the acquisition of India would be home, and that would hurt the blue and orange more than help them.