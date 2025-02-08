Could Mets’ top prospect steal starting 2nd base job from proven veteran?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spring training is almost here, and the New York Mets have a good problem on their hands—too many infielders for too few spots. With Pete Alonso re-signed, the team has a locked-in group featuring the “Polar Bear” at first, Francisco Lindor at short, and Mark Vientos likely taking over at third with Brett Baty to back him up if he is not traded. That leaves second base as the only real question mark, with Jeff McNeil and Luisangel Acuña as the top contenders.

McNeil: The Proven Veteran

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil has been the Mets’ go-to second baseman for years, and when he’s right, he’s one of the toughest outs in baseball. A former batting champ, McNeil makes plenty of contact, sprays the ball all over the field, and plays acceptable defense.

While his overall 2024 numbers were underwhelming (97 wRC+), his second half told a different story. With a 156 wRC+ after the break, he looked like the version of himself that Mets fans have come to expect.

If McNeil picks up where he left off, there won’t be much of a debate. But if he struggles? That’s where Acuña could make things interesting.

Acuña: The Talented Challenger

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Luisangel Acuña, younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., made a brief but electric debut last season. In just 40 plate appearances, he posted a 166 wRC+ and belted three home runs, showing glimpses of why the Mets are so high on him. Add in his 40 stolen bases at Triple-A, and you’ve got a dynamic player who can impact the game in multiple ways.

However, the bigger picture isn’t quite as rosy. Acuña’s overall Triple-A numbers—just seven homers and a .299 OBP in 587 plate appearances—suggest he still needs seasoning. Speed is great, but at the big-league level, you need to get on base first.

The Spring Training Battle

Spring training will probably be the proving ground. If Acuña shows he can hit consistently against major league pitching while McNeil struggles, the Mets could be tempted to make a switch. But the safer bet is that McNeil keeps the job while Acuña continues developing in Triple-A.

The Mets are in a good spot. If McNeil produces, they have stability. If Acuña forces the issue, they get an exciting young player ready to take the next step. Either way, second base will be a position worth watching as the season unfolds.