Could Mets star infielder’s big game vs. Giants help him break out of early hitting slump?

The New York Mets’ chances of seeing postseason success are highly contingent upon how well shortstop Francisco Lindor plays this season. Hence why his early season slump at the plate has been a major cause for concern for the team. However, after blasting two home runs and producing four RBIs in the Mets’ 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, his early woes could be at an end.

Francisco Lindor’s dry batting average spell is crucial to his multifaceted output

Apr 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third base on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Dominican infielder came into the game against the Giants with two homers and six RBIs on the year. His .206/.291/.361 slash line proved his inability to get on base efficiently.

It works against him and the Mets considering he’s stolen 10 bases. At third in the order, Lindor’s versatility once on base makes him valuable for RBI opportunities. Pete Alonso, J.D. Martinez, expected to debut on Friday, Brett Baty and Jeff McNeil follow him in the order. Save Baty, they all hit for power, average, or both.

Mets thrive when Lindor connects at the plate

New York also fares well when Lindor registered multiple hits in a game. The Mets went 22-11 in 2023 in such situations. If Wednesday is a sign of things to come, the Mets could be primed for another positive stretch in the win-loss column.