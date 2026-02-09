Christian Scott, the former Florida Gator who jumped up prospect rankings, boasts elite command and a fastball that appeared to defy gravity. But the baseball gods seemed to have had other plans for him. After a promising debut season, Scott’s season ended early, leading to him needing hybrid Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. Now, nearly 18 months since he last threw a pitch in a major league game, Scott has become something of a forgotten man in Queens.

With the rotation seemingly set and big-name acquisitions dominating the headlines, it’s easy to overlook the 26-year-old right-hander. However, as the Mets prepare for a 2026 season with World Series aspirations, Christian Scott might just be the internal “acquisition” that can push this pitching staff over the top. The question isn’t just if he’s healthy, it’s whether he can rediscover the form that made him a top prospect in the first place.

The “What Could Have Been” Debut and the Long Road Back

To understand what Scott can bring to the 2026 Mets, we have to rewind to 2024. His 4.56 ERA and 0-3 record over 9 starts didn’t necessarily have fans thinking he’s the next ace of the team. But anyone watching closely saw a pitcher who was better than his box score. In 47.1 innings, he posted a 1.20 WHIP and a veteran composure on the mound. He wasn’t walking guys, and he wasn’t beating himself.

However, the injury bug bit hard. In September 2024, Scott ended up getting a hybrid UCL operation (with an internal brace), taking away an important developmental year in 2025. While the Mets were working with a chaotic rotation in 2025, Scott was stuck in rehab, watching from the sidelines. However, the success of the “hybrid” surgery is usually associated with a more favorable recovery time than a complete reconstruction of his UCL.

But by missing all of 2025, Scott has essentially given his arm a full reset. He isn’t coming back halfway through the season, instead he got to have an average off-season conditioning program, and is ready to remind David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza what made him the crown jewel of the farm system in the past.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Christian Scott’s Elite Extension and Command

Looking at his Baseball Savant page from his short 2024 stint, it isn’t the “sea of red” you want to see from a top-tier ace, but there are some elite tools that offer a massive foundation to build on. The most noticeable number that sticks out is his Extension, where he ranked in the 89th percentile.

With his 89th percentile extension, Scott is able to get his 94.2 mph fastball, which is in the 52nd percentile in velocity, to play up significantly. It gets on hitters faster than the radar gun suggests, allowing him to sit at the top of the zone. His movement backs this up, as his 4-seamer, which he uses 53% of the time, shows elite rise, which contrasts perfectly with his Sweeper and Slider mix that he uses to attack righties.

However, his most encouraging metric was his control. Even as a rookie, Scott refused to issue free passes. His 6.1% Walk Rate was well above league average, proving that the moment wasn’t too big for him. He was able to pound the zone. The blue on his Savant page, specifically the 35.7% Hard-Hit rate and mediocre whiff rates, suggests that hitters were able to make contact, but if he is able to refine his secondary pitches to generate more swings and misses, then his elite extension and command will make him a nightmare to face.

The 2026 Projections: Starter or Weapon out of the Pen?

Going into 2026, the projections appear to be split as to what role the Mets will use Scott, however, they all seem to agree that he will be effective.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The FanGraphs Depth Chart (FGDC) is projecting Scott to serve primarily as a multi-inning relief weapon or spot starter, expecting him for 32 games pitched with only 2 starts, posting a 4.06 ERA across 38.0 innings. Steamer is even more optimistic about his dominance, projecting a 3.60 ERA and a solid 9.10 K/9, but also in a restricted 39.0 inning role.

ZiPS, however, sees a different path. They project Scott to make 14 starts with over 63 innings, suggesting a more traditional back-of-the-rotation workload. But this inconsistency in his projections highlights the “good problem” that the Mets face. Since they already have a crowded rotation, they won’t need Scott to be a workhorse. They can simply use him as a “luxury” piece, who can give you three elite innings out of the bullpen or step in for a spot start when the inevitable injuries begin to pile up.

Ultimately, Christian Scott’s 2026 season will be defined by his versatility. In a year where depth is often the difference between a division title and a Wild Card berth, having a healthy Christian Scott is like making a deadline trade before the season even starts. If his stuff returns to his pre-surgery levels, he won’t just be a depth piece, he’ll be a weapon.