Carson Benge hadn’t done much through 2 innings. Then the 2nd inning ended with a line drive to center that kept rolling, and Benge pulled into third standing up with a triple and an RBI. That was the snapshot of what the New York Mets built Monday at Clover Park, a 9-0 win over the Miami Marlins that was never close, announced early, and finished by a bullpen that didn’t allow a run across 6 innings of relief.

Carson Benge Does Damage Early and Late

The Mets didn’t wait around. Mike Tauchman reached on a Marlins error to open the bottom of the 1st, moved to 2nd on a wild pitch, and Luis Torrens walked to put 2 on with nobody out. Carson Benge struck out, but it didn’t matter. Tyrone Taylor doubled down the left field line, deflected off third baseman Connor Norby, and Tauchman scored. Ronny Mauricio reached on a fielder’s choice that got Torrens at the plate, but Taylor moved to third. Ryan Clifford doubled to center, scoring Taylor and Mauricio. Christian Arroyo singled to center and Clifford scored. Four runs, 1 out to spare.

Zach Thornton held Miami to 2 hits and 1 walk over 3 innings, striking out 3. He got through the 2nd with Maximo Acosta stealing both 2nd and 3rd while Daniel Johnson swiped 2nd behind him, runners dancing everywhere, 0 runs scored. Thornton got the flyout to end it.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mets added a 5th run in the 2nd when Hayden Senger singled and scored on Benge’s triple to right-center. Benge had the bat speed to get to a pitch he turned on, and the result had enough to get past Daniel Johnson in center. And it was quickly 5-0 through 2 innings.

The 6th inning was the finishing move. Vidal Bruján reached on an error, Ben Rortvedt walked, and Kevin Villavicencio reached on a forceout. After Villavicencio stole 2nd and Rortvedt walked, Benge singled to left on a ground ball, scoring Bruján and Villavicencio. A passed ball moved Rortvedt to 3rd, and D’Andre Smith grounded out to score him. Mauricio doubled to center to close the inning. Three runs on 1 hit, 3 walks, and a passed ball. 9-0.

Craig Kimbrel, Devin Williams, Ofreidy Gómez, Matt Turner, Channing Austin, and Brian Metoyer combined for 6 scoreless innings. Williams struck out 2 in the 5th and didn’t allow a baserunner. 0 runs on 5 hits across the whole bullpen. That’s the number.

Benge finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and a walk. Clifford went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI. Mauricio was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Arroyo drove in 1. JT Schwartz, Yonny Hernández, AJ Salgado, Colin Houck, Diego Mosquera, and Trace Willhoite all saw time in the back half. Next Mets game is Wednesday. Thornton’s spring roster standing and Benge’s outfield competition are the things to track.