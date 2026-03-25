When the New York Mets break camp Thursday to host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, a 23-year-old from Yukon, Oklahoma will be standing in right field on Opening Day. Carson Benge, the Mets’ 2024 first-round pick and the No. 16 prospect in all of baseball, has officially been selected to the active roster — and he didn’t just make the team on potential alone. He earned it.

The circumstances that opened the door are worth acknowledging. Mike Tauchman, who had been in the mix for a roster spot after signing a minor league deal, suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during a spring training game last weekend. It will require surgery — his second knee operation in six months. That injury reshuffled the cards. But Benge would have made a compelling case for the roster even without the injury working in his favor. This spring, he made sure no one could say he didn’t belong.

A Spring Training That Left No Doubt

Benge came into spring training with something to prove, and he proved it emphatically. Over 46 Grapefruit League plate appearances, he slashed .366/.435/.439, with a double, a triple, and a stolen base. After an 0-for-5 start, he hit .417 the rest of the way while playing sure-handed defense in right field. The organization’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline didn’t just look like a prospect who might develop into something — he looked like a big leaguer right now.

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Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the decision on Monday, and the quote from the organization has been consistent throughout camp: Benge earned it. That’s not lip service. The Mets have a real contender on their hands entering 2026, and they wouldn’t hand a starting outfield job to a 23-year-old on Opening Day out of sentimentality. The results spoke loudly enough that the decision made itself.

The Prospect Who Got Here Fast

Benge’s path to this moment has been anything but a straight line. The Mets drafted him 19th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University and signed him for $4 million. What made him intriguing from the start was his combination of tools: a polished left-handed bat, plus speed, and the athleticism of a former two-way player who had also pitched for the Cowboys before committing fully to the outfield.

There was also adversity to overcome. Benge missed his freshman season at Oklahoma State after undergoing Tommy John surgery, then returned to become one of the more complete college outfield prospects in the country. After signing, he wasted no time working through the system. He put up a 150 wRC+ in his brief stint at Single-A before reaching High-A Brooklyn, where he slashed .302/.417/.480 in 60 games. He followed that with a .317 average, eight home runs, and four stolen bases in 32 games at Double-A Binghamton. For a player who didn’t debut in affiliated ball until mid-2024, reaching the majors less than two years later qualifies as a rapid ascent by any standard.

What This Means for the Mets

Benge’s debut carries historical weight for this organization. He will be the highest-ranked Mets prospect to reach the majors since Francisco Alvarez debuted in 2022 — and that comparison is instructive. Alvarez was thrown into the fire quickly and hasn’t looked back. The Mets are betting that Benge can follow a similar trajectory. The difference is that the Mets’ current roster is already built to contend, which means Benge doesn’t have to be their savior on Day 1. He just has to hold the position and grow into the role.

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He’ll likely slot into the eight hole in the batting order to start, which is the right move. It gives him a low-pressure entry point while still getting him consistent at-bats against major league pitching. The Mets have Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto anchoring the offense — Benge’s job right now is to play his game, not theirs. Solid defense in right, make contact, use his speed on the bases, and develop as the season unfolds.

Tauchman’s injury is unfortunate for the veteran outfielder, who had been working his way back after tearing the meniscus in his right knee last September. To suffer the same type of injury in the opposite knee — just weeks before Opening Day — is genuinely hard luck. But the Mets aren’t short-changing their 2026 outlook by turning to Benge. If anything, they may have accelerated a timeline that was already moving fast.

Thursday at Citi Field, when Benge jogs out to right field on Opening Day, it will mark the beginning of what figures to be a long major league career for a kid who earned every step of the path to get there. Mets fans have been watching the prospect pipeline rebuild under general manager David Stearns — and now, less than two full years after the 2024 draft, one of the crown jewels of that pipeline will be playing in the Mets’ outfield in the biggest regular-season game of the year. That’s the payoff for the work that’s been put in, both by the front office and by Benge himself.