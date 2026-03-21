Joel Sherman isn’t hedging much. The MLB insider said plainly on a recent podcast that the New York Mets are expected to break camp with Carson Benge on their Opening Day roster — even though the team has yet to make anything official.

“If you watch Benge play baseball, he looks like he belongs with a major league group. He moves that way on the field, he moves that way among his teammates,” Sherman said, via Sports Illustrated.

With Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates less than a week away, the Mets are still sorting out their final roster spots. Right field has been the central competition of camp, with Benge and veteran Mike Tauchman both turning in strong springs. Benge has hit .406 with a .972 OPS in 32 at-bats, and he’s backed it up in the field, showing off a strong arm that traces back to his former pitching background.

Carson Benge’s CBA Wrinkle

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sherman noted an additional layer to the decision. Under the current CBA, if a player starts on the Opening Day roster and goes on to win Rookie of the Year, the team receives a compensatory draft pick after the first round. The Mets have 2 legitimate ROY candidates in Benge and Nolan McLean — their first real shot at a winner since Pete Alonso took the award in 2019.

Sherman also believes Tauchman makes the roster alongside Benge as a veteran safety net, which would likely push Vidal Brujan off the 26-man and slot Bo Bichette as the backup shortstop behind Francisco Lindor.

Nothing is official. But per Sherman, the outcome is already clear. If the Mets open the season without Benge in their outfield, it will be one of the more surprising roster calls of the spring — and the fan base will want an explanation.