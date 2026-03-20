With Opening Day just a week away, the air around Citi Field should be filled with the scent of fresh grass and optimism. Instead, there is a distinct whiff of anxiety wavering from the bullpen gate. As the New York Mets prepare to welcome Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates next Thursday, the final brushstrokes on the roster are proving to be the most difficult to apply.

In the high-stakes game of musical chairs that is late March, the music is about to stop, and the Mets are still trying to figure out who actually has a seat.

The Lefty Dilemma

Constructing a bullpen is often like trying to tune a radio in a thunderstorm; you think you have a clear signal until a burst of static ruins the connection. For the Mets, that static is currently vibrating from the left side of the rubber. With AJ Minter slated to begin the campaign on the injured list, the bridge to the late innings feels increasingly fragile.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Brooks Raley remains a steady anchor, a major league staff in the modern era simply cannot survive on a single southpaw alone. The search for a secondary left-handed weapon was supposed to be settled by now, but recent performances have turned a coronation into a crisis of confidence.

A Costly Afternoon for Hudson

Not long ago, Bryan Hudson seemed like the logical choice to fill that void. He brought a sparkling resume from his 2024 stint in Milwaukee, where he posted a dominant 1.73 ERA. He looked like the kind of low-risk, high-reward arm that front offices dream of. However, baseball has a cruel way of ignoring yesterday’s box scores. Hudson’s outing on Friday was less of a tune-up and more of a breakdown.

Bryan Hudson's final line today:



0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 0 K



His spring ERA is 18.00 in four appearances pic.twitter.com/xznYkWGlyf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 20, 2026

He managed to record only two outs while surrenderring three runs and walking two batters. When a pitcher cannot find the strike zone during the final week of camp, it creates a sense of panic similar to a pilot realizing the landing gear is stuck just as the runway appears. With a spring ERA ballooning to 18.00, his roster spot is no longer a formality.

Final Decisions and External Pressures

The ripple effect of Hudson’s struggles is already being felt in the clubhouse. The Mets have spent the last several days clearing the decks, demoting promising arms like Jonah Tong and Christian Scott, and moving veterans like Mike Baumann and Joey Gerber. These moves were designed to crystalize the relief corps, yet the picture remains stubbornly blurry.

If the coaching staff decides that Hudson’s spring slide is more than just a temporary slump, the focus shifts immediately to Richard Lovelady. Transitioning from Hudson to Lovelady would be a pivot born of necessity rather than a long-term plan, but the Mets are running out of calendar pages.

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They need strikes, not potential. As the front office huddles over the next 48 hours, they must decide if they trust Hudson to rediscover his Milwaukee magic or if they prefer the relative stability of a fresh face. There is also the option of turning to the waiver and post-spring cuts free agent market.

The Pirates are coming, and Skenes won’t wait for the Mets to find their rhythm.