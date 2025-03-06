Broadcaster believes 1 Mets star will have a better season than Juan Soto

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets brought Juan Soto into the fold, they didn’t just add an elite bat—they created a one-two punch with Francisco Lindor that could change the course of their franchise.

With both players boasting superstar credentials and a hunger for success, the goal is crystal clear: deliver the Mets’ third World Series title.

Two Leaders, One Goal

Lindor and Soto are no strangers to carrying the weight of a team on their shoulders. Lindor was the face of the Cleveland franchise before becoming the Mets’ leader. Soto, meanwhile, was the catalyst behind Washington’s 2019 championship run and later took on a leading role in San Diego before sharing the spotlight with Aaron Judge in the Bronx.

These are two players who know what it means to be “the guy”—but now, they don’t have to do it alone.

Less Pressure, More Production?

Broadcaster Emmanuel Berbari sees a pattern with Lindor: when another strong presence enters the clubhouse, he thrives. He recalls Lindor’s struggles in his first year with the Mets, only for Javy Báez to arrive and help him loosen up, leading to a late-season surge.

The same thing happened last year when José Iglesias joined the roster—Lindor went from struggling to playing at an MVP level.

Now, with Soto in the lineup, Lindor might be free to play his best baseball. Soto commands attention, both in the batter’s box and in the clubhouse. With the slugger taking on some of the leadership weight, Lindor can settle into a groove, focusing solely on what he does best—producing at an elite level.

The Numbers Back It Up

Lindor wasn’t just good in 2024—he was MVP-caliber. He finished as the National League’s runner-up, slashing an impressive .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs, 29 steals, and 7.8 fWAR. And with Soto potentially hitting behind him, pitchers will have no choice but to give him more to hit.

It’s a formula that could take the Mets to new heights. When a team pairs two of the most talented, driven players in the game, special things tend to happen.