Brewers reportedly open to trading their ace; Mets could be interested

The New York Mets watched another season slip away, finishing a forgettable 83-79 and missing the playoffs before October even began. It wasn’t a collapse as much as it was a slow unraveling — one inning at a time, one rotation turn at a time. By the time August and September rolled around, the pitching staff was running on fumes.

Kodai Senga never fully regained his rhythm and was sent to the minors, David Peterson and Sean Manaea struggled to find consistency, and Clay Holmes wasn’t as good as he was in the first half. The promising young arms — Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong — offered flashes, particularly McLean, but little in the way of stability in the case of Sproat and Tong. The front office’s decision not to secure a reliable starter before the trade deadline ultimately cost them.

President of baseball operations David Stearns, known for learning quickly from past missteps, seems intent on rewriting that narrative. According to early offseason chatter, he’s already exploring ways to upgrade the rotation.

One intriguing name has surfaced: Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.

A potential ace on the move

The Brewers were bounced from the Championship Series on Friday, and reports suggest they’re at least willing to listen on trade offers for their right-handed ace. As Andy McCullough reported, Milwaukee could entertain discussions for Peralta, who’s under team control through 2026 via an $8 million club option. That kind of cost certainty, paired with his upside, is exactly the combination teams like the Mets crave.

Peralta is fresh off one of the strongest campaigns of his career — a 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings, backed by 204 strikeouts and a 3.6 fWAR. He was sharp, efficient, and often dominant, anchoring Milwaukee’s staff as injuries piled up around him. For a Mets rotation that desperately needs a true No. 1 presence, those numbers speak volumes.

What it would take

Trading for Peralta won’t come cheap. Even if Milwaukee opens the door, the bidding war will be fierce. The Mets have the farm depth to stay in the conversation, but the calculus is tricky: Peralta would only be controllable for one year.

That makes parting with top-tier prospects unlikely. Stearns, who helped build Milwaukee’s farm before taking over in Queens, understands the value of patience. Yet even his second-tier talent pool — arms like Christian Scott or position players such as Jett Williams — could rival what most other clubs can offer.

Eyes on the offseason ahead

The offseason hasn’t even officially started, but the Mets are already being linked to every available starting pitcher. That’s no coincidence. After watching a season of promise fade into mediocrity, Stearns knows the rotation can’t be left to chance again.

Peralta might be a long shot, but he’s the kind of long shot that could transform the Mets’ fortunes. For a franchise desperate to steady the ship, an ace like him could be the compass they’ve been missing — the difference between treading water and truly competing.