Brett Baty is adjusting to a brand new position for the New York Mets this spring. He is playing first base for the first time since high school. This is a massive shift for the young infielder. It also tells us a lot about how the team is building the roster for the upcoming season. With all the new faces in the infield, Baty has to find a new way to get on the field. And that means throwing his old defensive instincts out the window. If he wants to stick around and make an impact, he has to adapt fast.

Navigating the Infield Logjam

The Mets completely revamped their infield this winter. Bo Bichette is taking over the everyday duties at third base. Marcus Semien is locked in at second base. So here is the problem for Baty. His natural position is totally blocked. He has always been a guy who wants to aggressively go get the ball. At third base or second base, you attack every ground ball you can reach. But now he has to learn how to let the play come to him.

During a recent spring training game against the Nationals, James Wood hit a grounder to the right side. Baty immediately darted toward the ball. Then he remembered Semien was right behind him. He had to stop, turn around, and sprint back to the bag to take the throw for the out. It was a close call, but it showed exactly what he is dealing with right now.

That specific play highlights the severe growing pains of learning a new spot at the major league level. Manager Carlos Mendoza pointed out that you can practice all you want on the back fields, but game speed is completely different. Sometimes the ball goes to your right, but your job is to move left and cover the base. It did not look pretty, but Baty got the out.

This super utility role is absolutely critical for the team this year. Baty is not just taking grounders at first base. He is also getting heavy reps in the outfield. Mendoza even plans to start him in right field next week. If Baty can handle multiple spots, it gives the manager massive flexibility late in games.

The Analytics of Roster Construction

We need to look at the math behind this move. The front office knows you need more than nine guys to win a grueling division race. A super utility player who hits from the left side is incredibly valuable in today’s game. When you look at his analytics, Baty still hits the ball exceptionally hard. His exit velocities are great. He just needs consistent at bats to find his groove. By moving around the diamond, he can stay in the lineup against right handed pitching. This roster construction relies heavily on versatility.

It is very similar to how the team approaches pitching mechanics. For example, look at Craig Kimbrel adding a cutter this spring. A cutter bridges the gap for an older power pitcher. It gives the batter another speed to think about, keeping them off balance. For Baty, learning a new glove bridges the gap to regular playing time. It is all about finding new ways to survive and thrive.

Brett Baty: Fighting Muscle Memory

You cannot just flip a switch and forget years of training. Baty admitted that his first instinct is still to attack the baseball. It is going to take dozens of live game reps for him to feel comfortable letting the second baseman do his job. But here is the thing. He is embracing the challenge head on.

Baty also noted that there are just some things you never see in practice until you get out there and do it in a game. He called the experience a fun challenge and acknowledged it did not look pretty. That honest mindset is exactly what you want from a young player who just saw his primary position handed to an established veteran. He isn’t complaining about the move. He is putting his head down and doing the work required to stay on the big league roster.

The upcoming season will test the overall depth of this roster. Injuries always happen, and everyday players need days off to stay fresh. Baty is setting himself up to be the first man called upon when a hole opens up anywhere on the grass. If he masters the footwork around the first base bag, the team will have a potent left handed bat ready to plug and play. And that matters immensely for a squad with deep playoff aspirations. It might look a little awkward right now down in Port St. Lucie, but these spring training reps are building a much stronger bench for September.