Update: Murakami has signed with the White Sox.



The New York Mets are currently staring down the barrel of a self-inflicted roster crisis at first base. After letting franchise icon Pete Alonso walk to Baltimore, the plan to replace him feels like a patchwork of square pegs being forced into round holes.

The current strategy relies on Jorge Polanco, a career middle infielder who has barely touched a first baseman’s mitt in his life, and Mark Vientos, a young slugger whose defensive metrics range from concerning to unplayable. Betting a contending season on Polanco learning a new position or Vientos suddenly becoming consistent is a gamble David Stearns shouldn’t take. However, there is a solution sitting in the Japanese market that could fix the lineup instantly: Munetaka Murakami.

Murakami, the 25-year-old superstar from the Yakult Swallows, is exactly the kind of left-handed powder keg the Mets need to balance their lineup.

Known for his prodigious power and violent swing, Murakami would offer a direct replacement for Alonso’s home run production while bringing a higher ceiling for on-base proficiency. Signing him would essentially unlock the rest of the roster, allowing the Mets to permanently shift Polanco to the designated hitter role—where his fragile lower half is best protected—and turn Vientos into either a utility bat or a valuable trade chip to acquire pitching.

A Statistical Monster Who Fits the Mold

If the Mets are worried about replacing Alonso’s production, Murakami’s track record in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) suggests he is up to the task. Looking at his numbers from the 2025 season, Murakami posted a monstrous 1.051 OPS in just 69 games, slashing .286/.392/.659 while launching 24 home runs. That creates a 162-game pace that rivals the best power hitters in MLB.

His pedigree goes beyond just one shortened season. In 2022, he put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in Japanese baseball history, hitting 56 home runs and driving in 134 RBIs with a staggering 1.168 OPS. While his average dipped in 2023 and 2024, his ability to get on base remained elite; he owns a career .394 OBP in the NPB, fueled by a disciplined eye that drew 118 walks in his MVP season. The Mets need that combination of patience and power, something Vientos has struggled to provide consistently.

The Defensive Trade-Off Is Worth It

Critics will point out that Murakami is not a Gold Glove defender, often struggling with range and footwork at third base in Japan. However, the Mets just spent years watching Alonso play first base, and while he improved, he was never a defensive wizard. Moving Murakami to first base would likely mask some of his athletic limitations, similar to how the Mets hid Alonso, and his ability to play third base in a pinch offers depth that Alonso never could.

Replacing a below-average fielder with another below-average fielder is a wash defensively, but the offensive upside Murakami brings is a clear upgrade over a Polanco/Vientos platoon. The Mets need a feared presence in the middle of the order, and Murakami brings the kind of bat that changes how opposing managers use their bullpen.

Looking Ahead: A Necessary Pivot

Sticking with Polanco at first base feels like a disaster waiting to happen, both for the defense and for Polanco’s health. By signing Murakami, the Mets would solidify the middle of their order with a 25-year-old superstar, protect their other investments, and prove that there is life after the Polar Bear. It is a bold move, but in a winter defined by losing homegrown talent, the Mets need to start importing some wins.