Beloved Mets free agent goes to NL West contender

The 2024 season was one to remember for Jose Iglesias. The veteran infielder turned heads with a stunning offensive breakout, a steady glove, and a knack for leadership that resonated throughout the New York Mets‘ clubhouse.

His 137 wRC+ was a personal best, his defensive versatility made him invaluable, and his infectious energy birthed the ‘OMG’ movement that became a rallying cry for the team. But even fairy tales have abrupt endings.

Now, Iglesias is heading west. The San Diego Padres have scooped him up on a minor league deal, complete with a $3 million salary if he makes the big-league roster and an extra $1 million in incentives.

Given what he showed last season, that contract feels like finding a designer suit at a thrift store—an absolute steal.

An Amazing Year That Wasn’t Enough

Despite Iglesias’ impact, the Mets chose to look elsewhere, opting to roll with their promising crop of young infielders. Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Jett Williams, and Ronny Mauricio all factor into the team’s future plans, leaving no room for a reunion.

Even after Iglesias posted a career-high 2.5 fWAR in just 85 games—thanks to a scorching .337/.381/.448 slash line—it wasn’t enough to secure a return ticket to Queens.

A Chance to Shine in San Diego

Now, Iglesias finds himself in a familiar situation: fighting for a job. The Padres, perennial contenders in the NL West, are giving him a shot to earn a regular role. With his ability to handle shortstop, second, and third base, he offers depth and reliability, two things that never go out of style in a 162-game grind.

If he continues his offensive resurgence, he won’t just make the roster—he might just become an integral piece of San Diego’s playoff push.

And if the baseball gods have a sense of humor, maybe, just maybe, Iglesias will get a chance to face the Mets in October, turning his departure into the kind of dramatic subplot that makes baseball so unpredictable.