Pete Alonso has been the beating heart of the New York Mets for the better part of seven seasons. The home runs, the fire, the passion—he’s been more than a power bat; he’s been an identity. But as free agency opens its door, the “Polar Bear” stands on uncertain ground. His future in Queens, once a given, suddenly feels anything but secure.

A Legacy Built on Power

Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Alonso has embodied the modern slugger’s ideal. He’s never been known for slick defense or blazing speed, but few players in baseball can match his ability to change a game with one swing. His 264 career home runs tell the story. That total, impressive on its own, becomes even more staggering when you remember one of those seasons was cut short by the pandemic.

And he’s not done yet. Alonso wants stability—a long-term deal, the kind that sets his family up for good while allowing him to keep chasing history. The Mets want him back, of course, but there’s a limit to how far they’ll go. Once the bidding stretches to four or five years, New York will have a decision to make: loyalty or long-term flexibility.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Market Won’t Be Quiet

The Mets aren’t alone in their admiration. Power is always at a premium, and Alonso’s consistent production makes him one of the most reliable run producers in the game. His 38 home runs and 126 RBI in 2025, paired with a 141 wRC+, make it hard to envision a Mets lineup without him. But as Jon Heyman reported, other teams are already circling.

One, surprisingly, might be the Baltimore Orioles.

.@JonHeyman reports that the Orioles could be in the mix to sign Pete Alonso ? pic.twitter.com/CsUZy4ldh2 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 13, 2025

Heyman mentioned that the Orioles, who haven’t been connected to Alonso much, could emerge as a dark horse. It makes sense on several levels. Baltimore has a young, dynamic roster and has tasted the postseason in 2023 and 2024, but 2025 ended with disappointment and a bit of a sell-off. They need a stabilizing force in the middle of their order—and Alonso fits that bill perfectly.

Why Baltimore Makes Sense

Baltimore’s first base picture isn’t exactly settled. Ryan Mountcastle is nearing the end of team control, set to hit free agency after 2026. He’s been solid but inconsistent, and there’s no guarantee he’s the long-term answer. Prospect Coby Mayo, meanwhile, still looks raw at the plate. A 95 wRC+ and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate are reminders that potential doesn’t always translate overnight.

Alonso, in contrast, offers proven thunder. He could split time between first base and DH, giving new manager Craig Albernaz the kind of everyday threat that forces pitchers to adjust their entire approach. Imagine him surrounded by the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg—that’s a nightmare for opposing staffs.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ Dilemma

But here’s the thing: can the Mets really let him go? This isn’t just about replacing a player—it’s about replacing a presence. Alonso is the guy fans have cheered through thick and thin, the player who’s carried the team’s offense when little else was working. His departure would leave an emotional hole as much as a statistical one.

Still, baseball is a business, and the Mets’ front office knows it. They’ll weigh his long-term value against payroll flexibility, especially as they try to rebuild a contender around Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

If the Orioles are serious, they have the financial room to make a splash. And if that splash comes at the Mets’ expense, it would mark a dramatic shift for both franchises.

The question now is simple, but not easy: will the Mets find a way to keep their cornerstone, or will Baltimore shock everyone by landing one of baseball’s biggest bats?