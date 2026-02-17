A.J. Ewing is quickly becoming one of the most electric prospects in the New York Mets farm system. We’ve seen our fair share of prospects come and go, but it is rare to see a guy fly through three levels of the minors in a single season while hitting over .300. The 2025 season was a massive breakout season for the 21-year-old, and now the question on everyone’s mind is whether we will see him at Citi Field in 2026.

But here’s the thing about prospects. You can look at scouting grades all day, but performance is what actually matters. And A.J. Ewing performed better than almost anyone in the organization last year.

A.J. Ewing’s 2025 Season

Ewing played across three levels in 2025, starting in Single-A St. Lucie and finishing in Double-A Binghamton. In 124 total games, he slashed .315/.401/.429. That is a .315 batting average across a full professional season. But the stat that really jumped off the page is his stolen bases. Ewing swiped 70 bags last year.

He started the year in St. Lucie, hitting .400 in 18 games before the Mets bumped him to High-A Brooklyn. In Brooklyn, he managed to hit .288 with a .387 on-base percentage over 78 games, which that alone would have been a successful season, but he didn’t stop there.

The Mets then promoted Ewing to Double-A Binghamton for the remainder of the season, and this is where he really turned heads. Ewing got better, where in 28 games with the Rumble Ponies, he hit .339 with a 133 wRC+.

The Analytics: Speed vs. Power

When you look at his underlying metrics, his profile is a contact-first speedster who can cause absolute chaos on the basepaths. His 70-grade speed is his best tool, as he uses it aggressively. Ewing only got caught stealing 11 times in his 81 attempts, which is an elite success rate for that volume.

But his power is the one hole in his game right now, because after hitting 10 home runs in 2024, he only hit 3 home runs in all of 2025. His Isolated Power (ISO) dropped to .113. While some of that is the sacrifice he made for a more contact-oriented approach, he seemingly traded power for better bat-to-ball skills, and given his .315 average, it clearly worked. But if he wants to be an everyday first baseman or outfielder in the big leagues, he might need to tap into a little more pop.

Defensively, he has been splitting time, but he profiles best in the outfield where his speed can really play. The Mets have him listed as an outfielder primarily now, and with his range, he could be a legitimate asset in center or right.

2026 Projections and MLB Timeline

So what can we expect in 2026? The projections are usually conservative, as they see Ewing as a guy who can contribute. ZiPS projects him for a .251/.314/.346 slash line if he were in the majors immediately, with 36 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 88. An 88 wRC+ might sound low, but for a 21-year-old rookie, that is very playable, especially when you factor in his elite baserunning value.

Steamer’s projections are even more cautious though, essentially projecting him for zero major league time right now, which honestly makes sense. He’s only played 28 games above High-A, and he needs to prove that he can sustain that success in Binghamton over a full half-season, and then he needs to continue to show that in Syracuse.

Here is my thoughts on his timeline, I don’t think he breaks camp with the team, as there is just too much depth ahead of him and he needs to continue to get reps. But if he goes to Double-A and tears it up for two months, he will be in Syracuse by June. Once you are in Triple-A, you are just one injury away from a call-up.

If the Mets are in contention late in the year and need a pinch-runner or a spark plug off the bench, I think Ewing would be the perfect candidate. He reminds me a lot of those gritty, speed-first players who come up in September who can steal a crucial base in a pennant race. So while 2027 is the most realistic target for him to be a starter, I would not be shocked if A.J. Ewing does end up making his debut in Queens before the 2026 season is over. This kid is special, and he is coming fast.