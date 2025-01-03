3 veteran relievers the Mets could consider to bolster their bullpen

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are trying to put together the best possible roster with another deep postseason run in mind. So far, they have brought in star Juan Soto and several top starters, but the bullpen remains an area of need.

The Mets do have some impressive relievers and underrated arms that make the 2025 unit good enough to compete. They want a top bullpen, though, so they are looking for help from outside the organization.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the team could consider these three names if they decide not to spend big on relievers.

3 relievers who could fit the Mets

Tommy Kahnle

The former member of the New York Yankees had a solid 2.11 ERA in 42.2 frames in 2024, helping the team make a deep postseason run and becoming a fixture in a rather shallow bullpen.

Kahnle is not young at 35 years old, but if the Yankees don’t move forward and push for a return, he might like the idea of staying in the city and signing with the Mets.

David Robertson

Another former Yankee, Robertson also had a recent stint with the Mets in 2023. He was part of their retooling process that year and was traded to the Miami Marlins that year.

He spent the 2024 campaign with the Texas Rangers and left a solid 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts. He still has it, and the Mets could greatly benefit from his presence.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin is 38 years old, yet he remains a very solid reliever who could very well help the Mets in 2025.

He delivered a 3.45 ERA in 44.1 innings, with 50 strikeouts with the Boston Red Sox. The risk of sudden decline is real, but the Mets could take a flier on Martin.