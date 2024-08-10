3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series victory over the Colorado Rockies

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After a quick day trip to St. Louis, the New York Mets’ long road trip continued as they traveled to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set.

Harrison Bader opened the scoring with a two-run single at the top of the second, but the black and purple would score four unanswered before ultimately taking game one 6-3.

The Mets would again open the scoring in game two courtesy of a Pete Alonso single in the top of the first, but the Rockies responded and tied it up in the bottom half of the inning.

Both sides would score another before they entered the top of the ninth tied at two. Francisco Lindor would break the deadlock with a two-run single, and Jesse Winker would add another as the blue and orange went on to survive a Rockies ninth-inning rally and win 5-3.

The Mets opened the game with four extra-base hits, and the bats stayed alive. The entire lineup would collect a knock, and they took game three 9-1.

Paul Blackburn has turned into an unexpected ace for the Mets

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

After being forced to trade for starter Paul Blackburn out of necessity, the 30-year-old has turned into an unexpected ace for the blue and orange. Blackburn pitches six strong innings against the Rockies, allowing just one run and five hits while walking a pair and recording six punchouts.

The former all-star has become a significant addition to the staff, and if he can continue to pitch like this every fifth day, it will expedite the Mets’ push to clinch a postseason berth.

Jesse Winker wakes up

Jul 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jesse Winker (3) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Since coming over from the Washington Nationals, Winker had been relatively quiet during his early Mets tenure, but the former all-star woke up against the Rockies. Winker went three-for-six against the Rockies with an RBI after being just three for his last 15 entering the series.

With Starling Marte progressing in his rehab, the 30-year-old’s playing time may drop a bit, but he still figures to be a factor down the stretch run if he can begin to hit more consistently.

Huascar Brazobán bounces back

August 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After lasting just 0.2 of an inning against the Angels, allowing three runs, three hits, and a walk while striking out two in a game the Mets went on to lose, Huascar Brazobán bounced back against the Rockies. Brazobán went two perfect innings against the black and purple while striking out one.

The 34-year-old will look to build on this performance and continue to contribute as a key bullpen player down the stretch.