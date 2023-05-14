3 starting pitchers the Mets could target via trade

May 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb (38) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have gotten off to a slow start in 2023 as the blue and orange currently sit one game under .500 at 19-20.

A key reason for their early season struggles has been the disappointing rotation. The Mets desperately need starting pitching help, and with no apparent top prospect to call up, the only real solution is through the trade market.

Three players the Mets can target to try and fortify their rotation:

Lance Lynn

Let’s start with the player that would cost the Mets the least to acquire. Lance Lynn has struggled in his third season in Chicago, pitching 44.1 innings across eight starts to a 7.51 ERA.

Lynn has given up an American League-leading 54 hits and a major league-leading 37 earned runs. He has also walked 17 batters already, which is only two less than he walked in 121.2 innings.

So what is the upside for the Mets in acquiring a struggling 36-year-old? He’s dependable.

Lynn pitches every fifth day and goes deep into games. The two-time all-star has made eight starts and throws an average of 5.2 innings per start.

With the low acquisition cost, why not take a chance on Lynn if you are Billy Eppler?

Alex Cobb

This one hinges on the San Francisco Giants falling further out of playoff contention as, despite being five games under .500, the black and orange sit just three games back of a playoff spot.

If Cobb becomes available, he will likely cost a pretty penny as the 35-year-old is having his best season since 2014.

In eight starts, Cobb has pitched 47.2 innings to a National League-leading 1.70 ERA. He also leads all starting pitchers with 2.5 wins above replacement.

The Mets have previously been a trade deadline partner with the Giants, so if Cobb becomes available, look for Eppler to try and acquire the veteran pitcher.

Lucas Giolito

Another pitcher that the White Sox could make available is Lucas Giolito.

The pending unrestricted free agent has made eight starts throwing 47.2 innings to a 3.59 ERA. Giolito has also had five quality starts this season which is more than every other Mets starter combined.

If the 28-year-old is interested in signing a long-term contract after being acquired, he should undoubtedly be on the Mets’ radar, as their rotation desperately needs some youth.