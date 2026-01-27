If you asked a New York Mets fan in early December how they felt about the team, you would’ve heard a lot of words that aren’t fit for print. The vibe was dismal. We watched Pete Alonso take his 126-RBI production to Baltimore, Edwin Díaz head for the glitz of Hollywood, and Brandon Nimmo get shipped to Texas. It felt like a total teardown. Fans were ready to hand David Stearns a failing grade and show him the door before he even finished his coffee.

Then the script flipped. Stearns didn’t just tweak the roster; he performed open-heart surgery on it. He went out and nabbed Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox, instantly giving the Mets an elite defensive anchor in center. Robert is coming off a season where his bat lagged with an 84 wRC+, but the talent is undeniable. You don’t ignore a guy who just swiped 33 bags and tracks down fly balls like a heat-seeking missile just because of one cold year.

The rotation needed a monster, and they got one in Freddy Peralta. We are talking about a guy who just punched out 204 batters and posted a 2.70 ERA to lead the National League in wins with 17. He isn’t some mid-rotation innings eater; he is a legitimate ace who finished fifth in Cy Young voting. Pair him with Tobias Myers and a revamped bullpen featuring Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, and suddenly the Mets aren’t just participating. They are hunting.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

There are still questions left to answer, though.

Who will be the regular left fielder?

The grass in left field is currently the most contested real estate in Queens. Stearns has been loud about turning Brett Baty into a Swiss Army knife, moving him off his natural third base to preserve that left-handed power. Baty hit .254 with 18 homers and a 111 wRC+ last year. He has logged about 250 innings in left field across the minors, but the major league speed is a different animal.

Baty is entering a spring training cage match with Carson Benge and veteran Tyrone Taylor. Benge is the shiny new toy, a prospect many in the organization think is ready for the jump, while Taylor offers “elite defense” according to manager Carlos Mendoza, but virtually no offensive threat.

If Baty wants the job, he has to prove he can handle the routes and the Citi Field winds. Stearns is betting on Baty’s athleticism to make the transition, but if the kid stumbles in Port St. Lucie, don’t be shocked if Benge steals the spotlight before Opening Day. There is also a chance the organization brings in someone from outside.

Will the Mets bring in a first baseman to pair with Polanco?

Jorge Polanco is the projected first baseman, which is a terrifying thought for anyone who cares about defensive fundamentals. Polanco was a force at the plate last year with 26 home runs and a .265 average, but he has almost zero experience at the “cold corner.”

He spent most of his career at second and short, and moving to first isn’t as simple as just putting on a bigger glove. Mendoza admitted that the footwork and receiving throws will take time, which is a polite way of saying we should expect some growing pains.

Mark Vientos is still on the roster and could be an option for first base if he’s not traded, but while his bat probably belongs in the lineup, his glove is a liability wherever you put it. If the Mets don’t find a defensive specialist to pair with Polanco, they are essentially asking their pitchers to work around a lot of missed catches. Watch the market for a late-spring addition, or hope Baty can actually pitch in there as part of his new utility role.

Who will be the main DH?

The designated hitter spot is essentially a game of musical chairs right now. Bo Bichette’s arrival to play third base effectively evicted Vientos from the hot corner, leaving DH (and potentially first base) as his primary path to plate appearances. Vientos has the raw power to thrive there, but there is persistent chatter about a reunion with Starling Marte.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

There is also the possibility that the DH spot becomes the spillover for whoever loses the left field battle. If Benge wins the outfield, Baty could easily slide into the DH role to keep his bat in the mix. Stearns has built a roster with a lot of interchangeable parts, but that only works if someone actually hits. Right now, it looks like Vientos has the inside track, but his name is still surfacing in trade rumors for pitching depth. If he gets moved, the DH role becomes a wide-open vacancy that could define the Mets’ offensive ceiling in 2026.