3 players who need to step up and boost the Mets’ offense

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks backk to the dugout after striking out the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The Mets have gotten off to a slow start in 2023, as the blue and orange sit at one game under.500 at 20-21. While much of the attention has been on the pitching struggles, the bats have also underperformed.

Three players need to step up for the Mets:

Francisco Lindor

After a poor first season in Queens, Francisco Lindor returned to form in 2022, hitting .270 with 26 home runs and 107 RBIs. However, in 2023, the 29-year-old has regressed to his 2021 self.

Lindor is hitting .223 with six home runs and 31 RBIs, alongside a career-worst .309 OBP. The decrease in OBP can be attributed to his struggle to make contact, which has increased his strikeouts.

In 2022, the Puerto Rico native struck out at an 18.8% rate, while in 2023, he has struck out at a rate of 24.2%

Lindor seems to be trying to produce all the offense with one swing rather than the pass-along-the-baton mentality that led to so much success last season.

Starling Marte

After a fantastic first season in Queens that included an all-star game selection, ended with a whimper due to an injury, expectations were high for Starling Marte in 2023.

In 2023, Marte has struggled. The 34-year-old is hitting .235 with just one home run and 10 RBIs, alongside a 65 OPS+.

A significant cause of Marte’s struggles has been increased strikeouts. In 2022, the Dominican Republic native struck out at a rate of 5.1%, while this year, it has jumped up to 17.9%.

Marte has gone five for 12 in this most recent series against the Nationals, so hopefully, a return to form is around the corner.

Mark Canha

Another member of that 2022 free agency class that has struggled in 2023 is Mark Canha.

Canha is hitting .236 with three home runs and 12 RBIs alongside a .307 OBP, his lowest since 2017. He has also grounded out into the same amount of double plays as last season but in 402 fewer at-bats.

Canha went two for four with two doubles in yesterday’s game, so hopefully, that performance breaks Canha out of his early season slump.