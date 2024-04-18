3 notes from the Mets sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a series win over the Kansas City Royals, the Mets welcomed the Pittsburgh Pirates into town for a three-game series.

The Mets overcame a 3-0, sixth-inning deficit, courtesy of Harrison Baders’ two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, being the difference maker as the blue and orange took game one 6-3.

A three spot in the bottom of the seventh, including Pete Alonso scoring the eventual game-winning run on a balk, lifted the Mets to a 3-1 game-two victory.

Four different players had multi-RBI days as the Mets blew out the Pirates in game three 9-1 to complete the series sweep.

Here are three notes from the Mets sweep of the Pirates.

Reed Garrett continues to shine for the Mets out of the bullpen

Reed Garrett has turned into a strikeout machine after being called up to take Tylor Megill’s spot on the roster.

Garrett made one appearance in the series, pitching two innings while allowing a pair of base runners ( a hit and a walk) and striking out six.

The 31-year-old’s 17 strikeouts lead the major leagues for relief pitchers and has solidified himself a spot in the Mets bullpen for the immediate future.

Tyrone Taylor is flying under the radar

The Mets made numerous offseason acquisitions that have performed well in the early part of the season, but none are getting less attention than Tyrone Taylor.

Taylor, who has primarily been used as a fourth outfielder, made two appearances in this past series, going 4-for-6 while picking up a pair of RBIs and a stolen base.

The 30-year-old is slashing .341/.378/.463 this season and has quietly been one of the Mets hitters.

Luis Severino is shoving

After Kodai Senga went down with an injury before the season, the Mets rotation needed someone to fill the role of the ace. Luis Severino has done just that.

Severino went six innings against the Pirates, allowing no runs, five hits, and three walks while striking out four.

The Dominican Republic native has lowered his ERA to 2.14 and looks to have turned back the clock to 2017.