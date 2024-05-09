3 Notes from the Mets series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After being swept in Tampa Bay, the Mets went on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series.

The Mets took an early 3-0 run in game one before the Cardinals rallied in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Brandon Nimmo responded with a moonshot to right field to give the Mets a 4-3 lead, and the bullpen would close it out from there to secure the win.

A six-run top of the fifth capped off by J.D. Martinez’s RBI single propelled the Mets to a 7-5 game-two victory.

Game three never started due to weather conditions and has been rescheduled for August 5.

Here are three notes from the Mets’ series victory over the Cardinals.

Nimmo breaks out for the Mets

After a slow start to the season, Nimmo has finally begun to reemerge as the hitter the Mets gave an eight-year $162 million deal to after the 2022 campaign.

Nimmo went 3-for-9 against the Cardinals with two home runs while driving in four runs. In addition, the 31-year-old walked once and scored three runs.

The West Virginia native was due for some positive regression, and his numbers should continue to climb over the next few weeks.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Buttó buckles down

José Buttó struggled in the first inning of his start on Wednesday, allowing a walk, three hits and three runs before recording three outs.

Then, the 26-year-old settled in, allowing just two more hits and walks over the next four innings and picking up the win.

Buttó is shining at the big-league level and should continue to develop into an effective starter.

Pete Alonso may be ending his slump

Pete Alonso has been struggling mightily lately and went just 1-for-12 against the Rays. Alonso lined out in his only plate appearance during game one before returning to the starting lineup in game two.

After striking out and grounding into a fielder’s choice, the Polar Bear came to life, hitting a two-run double and a 411-foot solo home run with a hard lineout to center in between those two at-bats.

Alonso has more work to do to get back to the level the Mets expect him to be at, but this performance may be what allows him to turn the corner.