3 Mets stars among Silver Slugger Award finalists

The New York Mets might not have had the most reliable offense in 2025, but when they connected, they hit with authority. Despite the inconsistency, the lineup still packed plenty of punch, finishing fifth in MLB in both home runs (224) and team wRC+ (112). For all the ups and downs, power wasn’t the problem—and the league has taken notice.

Three of the Mets’ biggest bats—Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto—are finalists for the National League Silver Slugger Award at their respective positions. It’s a fitting recognition for a team whose middle of the order could shift momentum in a heartbeat.

Congratulations to Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor on being named National League Silver Slugger finalists! ? pic.twitter.com/JOMTnpPlI9 — New York Mets (@Mets) October 22, 2025

Pete Alonso: Quietly Powerful

Even without reaching his familiar 40-homer plateau, Alonso reminded everyone why he remains one of baseball’s premier power hitters. The Mets first baseman launched 38 home runs, posted a 141 wRC+, and served as the steady engine behind the team’s run production.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His ability to hit through slumps and still deliver in big moments made him indispensable. Surprisingly, Alonso has yet to win a Silver Slugger in his career—something that could finally change this year.

He is ticketed for free agency, and the Mets face a huge dilemma: do they give him the contract he wants or let him walk?

Francisco Lindor: The Complete Package

Lindor’s season was a blend of speed, power, and leadership—the kind of year that reminds fans why he’s the heartbeat of this roster. He joined the exclusive 30-30 club for the second time in three years, tallying 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases while posting a 129 wRC+ and 6.3 fWAR.

Defensively, he remained elite, but it was his offensive balance that made him stand out among National League shortstops. Lindor has already collected four Silver Slugger Awards, two from his Cleveland days and two with New York, and a fifth would only strengthen his growing Mets legacy.

Juan Soto: A Superstar’s Seamless Debut

In his first season in Queens after signing a record-breaking $765 million deal, Juan Soto lived up to every expectation. He delivered a 156 wRC+, 43 home runs—a career high—and 38 stolen bases, also a personal best.

Soto’s combination of plate discipline, power, and flair turned Citi Field into a stage fit for one of the game’s brightest stars. A sixth career Silver Slugger would join his collection from Washington, San Diego, and the Bronx, symbolizing his dominance across different franchises.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What’s Next

The finalists list reflects more than individual excellence—it’s proof that the Mets’ offense, while volatile, remains among baseball’s most dangerous. Like a lineup that can go from quiet to explosive in a single inning, this group still commands respect.

Coaches and managers will cast their votes, and the National League Silver Slugger winners will be revealed on Thursday, November 6, at 6 p.m. ET.