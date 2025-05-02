2 Mets stars take home impressive monthly awards

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have stormed into May like a team on a mission, posting a 21-11 record and building a 3.5-game cushion atop the NL East.

April wasn’t just good—it was a showcase of resilience, firepower, and some unexpected heroes stepping up at just the right time.

Pete Alonso: The Polar Bear Who Carried the Load

Pete Alonso has been the heartbeat of this Mets team, pounding baseballs like they owed him money. His April numbers were eye-popping—seven home runs and a 1.132 OPS—and he earned National League Player of the Month honors for his efforts.

The Mets have two National League award winners for April:



-Pete Alonso is the Player of the Month.

-Luisangel Acuña is the Rookie of the Month.



Alonso hit 7 homers with a 1.132 OPS in April, while Acuña stole seven bases with a .698 OPS. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 2, 2025

While the rest of the lineup was still rubbing the sleep out of its eyes during the early part of the season, Alonso was wide awake, driving in runs and setting the tone like a veteran quarterback on opening day.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Calling him a “bright spot” doesn’t quite do it justice. He was more like a lighthouse in a foggy harbor, guiding the Mets through the murky waters of a slow offensive start. When things looked stagnant, Alonso’s bat reminded everyone why he’s called the Polar Bear: cool under pressure and deadly when it counts.

Luisangel Acuña: A Spark Plug with Swagger

Then there’s Luisangel Acuña. His April journey started in the shadows, a prospect thrust into action when Jeff McNeil went down with an oblique injury.

At first, Acuña looked like a kid trying to find his footing on an icy sidewalk—but with patience, reps, and that signature hustle, he found his stride.

Fast forward a few weeks, and he’s walking away with the NL Rookie of the Month award. He swiped seven bases and posted a .698 OPS—not earth-shattering numbers, but enough to show the Mets that he’s more than just a placeholder.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His quick feet and glove became a glue that held the infield together, and when McNeil returned, it was Acuña—not Brett Baty—who stayed. That says something.

Two Pillars of a Promising Start

Every contender needs its stars to shine and its rookies to rise. For the Mets, Alonso and Acuña have become exactly that: a slugger who leads by example and a newcomer who refuses to blend into the background.

They’re not just filling stat sheets—they’re fueling belief in a team that suddenly looks built for the long haul.

May is here, and the Mets are not just in the hunt—they’re out in front, and it’s thanks in no small part to these two infielders holding down the fort and then some.