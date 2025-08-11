2 Mets sluggers are finally heating up after rough July

The New York Mets are staring at the edge of a cliff, their season teetering after seven straight losses capped by a Milwaukee Brewers sweep.

That skid is only the tip of the iceberg, as the Mets have now dropped 11 of their last 12 games overall.

They’re barely clinging to a National League Wild Card spot, holding just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the surging Cincinnati Reds.

It’s been a collapse that feels like a car running out of gas halfway up a steep mountain climb.

The Fab Four’s Funk

A glaring culprit behind the meltdown has been the slump of the so-called “Fab Four” — Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Brandon Nimmo.

These four are the heartbeat of New York’s offense, but for much of late July and early August, they’ve been unusually quiet.

The lack of big hits has been magnified in tight games, with rally after rally fizzling before the Mets could capitalize.

Alonso Finding His Power Stroke Again

Pete Alonso, the Mets’ “Polar Bear,” has finally begun thawing the offensive freeze with a torrid stretch at the plate.

Alonso is now tied with Darryl Strawberry for the all-time Mets home run record, needing one more to stand alone at the top.

Over his last nine games, Alonso has hit .314 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 11 hits, and six runs scored.

For a team desperate for a spark, his resurgence is a welcome change from his disastrous July, where he posted a 51 wRC+.

That was easily his worst month of the 2025 season, a stretch that had fans questioning if something was physically wrong.

Now, with the record in sight, Alonso’s bat is again striking fear into opposing pitchers at Citi Field and beyond.

Soto Reasserting His Superstar Status

Juan Soto’s July was underwhelming by his lofty standards, as his 107 wRC+ was barely above league average.

But in recent games, the star outfielder has looked like the dangerous, patient hitter Mets fans expected from day one.

Over his last seven contests, Soto is batting .308 with three home runs, four RBI, eight hits, and five walks.

His improved plate discipline and hard contact have given the Mets another anchor in the middle of their order.

When Alonso and Soto are locked in simultaneously, the offense feels less like a leaky faucet and more like a firehose.

Lindor Still Searching for Answers

While Alonso and Soto are trending upward, Francisco Lindor remains mired in an extended slump that’s hurting the Mets’ balance.

Lindor’s struggles are particularly damaging given his role as both a table-setter and run-producer in the batting order.

His inability to consistently reach base has increased pressure on Alonso and Soto to carry the offensive load.

Brandon Nimmo, too, has been inconsistent lately, leaving the team without its usual spark.

The Road Ahead

If the Mets are going to pull out of one of their worst stretches of the season, Alonso and Soto must keep raking.

Their recent production offers hope that the offense can be revived, but the margin for error is almost nonexistent now.

The Reds and other Wild Card contenders are closing in fast, making every game in August and September feel like October baseball.

In the end, New York’s season may come down to whether the Polar Bear and Soto can keep the fire burning.

