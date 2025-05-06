2 Mets pitchers headed for season-ending surgery, starting outfielder to be sidelined 6-8 weeks

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Mets might have eked out a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, but in the broader picture, the victory feels like a patch on a sinking ship. Every time they take a step forward, it seems like something—or someone—breaks. In the last few hours alone, the Mets have been dealt not one, not two, but three gut punches. Each one stings in its own unique way, and together, they paint a troubling picture of a team doing its best to stay afloat amid an injury storm.

A.J. Minter: Bullpen Ace Down

When the Mets signed A.J. Minter to a shiny two-year deal over the winter, they were betting on a proven lefty who could dominate the late innings. And for a while, that bet was paying off. Minter was dazzling—boasting a 1.64 ERA and punching out 14 batters in just 11 innings. He looked like a surgeon on the mound, slicing through lineups with surgical precision.

But now, that scalpel is being put to a different use. Minter is scheduled for season-ending lat surgery next Monday after injuring himself two Saturdays ago against the Nationals. Just like that, the bullpen loses its crown jewel.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Danny Young: Depth Takes a Hit

If Minter was the headline, Danny Young was the sturdy subtext. Not a name that turned heads, but a lefty who got the job done. Unfortunately, his season is over too. The dreaded words—Tommy John surgery—surfaced this week. It’s a brutal blow for a reliever who had quietly compiled a 4.32 ERA with 13 strikeouts over just 8.1 innings. Think of him as the kind of guy who doesn’t get the glory, but keeps the engine humming. Now, the Mets are down two southpaws and suddenly thin where they were once steady.

Jesse Winker: Oblique Outage

Out in the field, things aren’t any rosier. Jesse Winker will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with an oblique strain after tweaking something during a throw on Sunday. Losing Winker, a starting outfielder, strips the Mets of a veteran bat and a reliable presence. It’s the kind of injury that nags—it doesn’t scream, but it sure whispers loudly for a long time.

There is, however, a silver lining. Winker’s absence may open the door for Brett Baty to get a prolonged audition. With the way injuries are stacking up, the Mets might as well lean into their depth and give their young talent a shot to shine.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fighting to Stay on Top

Despite the mounting injuries, the Mets still find themselves atop the NL East—a bit like a boxer winning rounds on points even with a swollen eye and a busted lip. They’re scrapping, surviving, and somehow, still swinging.