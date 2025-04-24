1 specific improvement has helped Mets star find a new gear

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has always been known for his raw power—the kind that turns baseballs into distant memories. Since his electric rookie debut in 2019, the New York Mets’ slugger has made a name for himself by launching towering home runs and delivering in clutch postseason moments.

But in 2025, we’re seeing something different. We’re seeing a more complete version of Alonso—more polished, more dangerous, and maybe, just maybe, more valuable than ever.

A Power Hitter Refined

So far this season, Alonso has already tallied six homers and a jaw-dropping 26 RBIs in just 25 games. Those numbers alone would warrant applause. But they only scratch the surface.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

What really turns heads are the under-the-hood metrics. His strikeout rate has dipped to a stunning 13.8%, down from 24.7% a year ago. That’s not just good—it’s elite.

It means Alonso isn’t just swinging for the fences anymore. He’s picking his spots, controlling the zone, and making pitchers pay with both power and precision.

His average exit velocity? A blistering 95.7 mph, up from 89.8 mph last season and nearly neck-and-neck with Aaron Judge.

One scout put it best: “Those are astonishing improvements.” It’s like watching a heavy hitter discover finesse—a boxer learning footwork without losing the knockout punch.

Alonso's overall numbers are crazy-good, especially in clutch. But one scout I spoke to found these most revealing: Alonso's K % is 13.8, down from 24.7 last year. His avg. exit velo is 95.7 mph (Judge is 96), up from 89.8 last yr. Scout: "Those are astonishing improvements." — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) April 24, 2025

More Than Just a Slugger

Alonso’s .341 batting average and 206 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus, for the stat-curious) hint at a hitter who’s in the zone—figuratively and literally.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Sure, those numbers might dip as the season rolls on, but even if they normalize, the approach behind them is what matters. He’s staying balanced, laying off tough pitches, and drilling the ones he likes.

It’s simple baseball math: more contact plus more power equals more problems for opposing pitchers.

A Big Payday—and Bigger Stakes

If Alonso keeps this up, he won’t just be in line for a massive contract—he’ll be driving the Mets’ hopes for a deep October run. His bat has always been loud, but now it’s learned to speak with clarity and command. That combination? It’s rare—and right now, it’s rewriting what we thought we knew about Pete Alonso.