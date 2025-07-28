Will the Knicks keep the same starters from last season?

The New York Knicks will have a different look next season with Mike Brown now as their head coach. However, one of the biggest talking points of the summer will be whether or not they adjust their starting five next season.

Who will the Knicks start next season?

Last season, they ran the same starting five of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. At that point, they were desperate for a change to make an impact, so they swapped Hart with seven-footer Mitchell Robinson.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News outlined the possibility of the Knicks keeping the same starters that included Robinson, though he mentioned that it is also possible that Robinson returns to a reserve role.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“The case for Robinson to stay in the starting lineup is clear: The Knicks were a bottom-10 defense with Towns anchoring the paint while Robinson was out, then immediately became a top-10 defense once he returned from his ankle rehab. Robinson covers up for the defensive miscues that forced the Knicks to gun themselves back into games time and time again last season.

“Robinson did come off the bench after his injury last season, and he was just as impactful in a reserve role as he was in the starting lineup. If Robinson is coming off the bench, however, who would start in his place?” Winfield wrote.

The Knicks have a few potential starting options

Winfield mentioned the possibility of Hart returning to the starting five thanks to his hustle, as well as Guerschon Yabusele or Deuce McBride jumping into the starting lineup. However, he indicated that Yabusele vaulting to the starting five was less likely to happen.

Therefore, it seems that it comes down to either Hart or Robinson starting. Having Hart or McBride start would allow them to play five-out offense, but it would be a huge defensive downgrade from if Robinson were on the floor anchoring the paint.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brown has indicated that he wants to play his team with pace and energy, and his philosophy has always had an emphasis on ball movement and shooting. Theoretically, starting Robinson would provide much less shooting and floor spacing, but the impact he has on the glass and defensively might be too much to pass up.

Nevertheless, the Knicks should have an idea of who will be starting next season very soon, and the hope is that whatever group they go with will deliver positive results and potentially lead them to a title.