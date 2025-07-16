Will the Knicks bring back pesky energy guard in free agency?

The New York Knicks are still in the market for a backup point guard after they added two key bench pieces. At the start of free agency, they signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to enhance their scoring off the bench.

Knicks could consider a reunion with Cameron Payne

One former Knick is still on the open market, and while it is unlikely, it is not impossible to bring him back. That player is Cameron Payne, who spent last season off the bench for the Knicks and played on a one-year veteran’s minimum deal.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Payne brought energy to the Knicks’ second unit, along with some solid perimeter scoring. He averaged 6.9 points and shot 36% from three in 72 games played, and was tabbed a top scoring option off the bench.

However, his playing time decreased significantly during the playoffs, and by the time their season was over, he was no longer a regular part of their rotation. On the contrary, he did have some big moments for them, such as his 11-point fourth quarter to propel the Knicks to a Game 1 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

The Knicks are prioritizing other targets

The Knicks don’t appear to be eager to bring Payne back, evidenced by their interest in other guards such as Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet. However, if they are unable to land any of their most desired targets, they could circle back to Payne if he remains unsigned.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the improvements they had made to their bench, it’s less likely that the player who gets the last veteran’s minimum will be playing a significant amount of minutes. Payne can provide energy and some spirit to the locker room as well as be a veteran presence.

Overall, it isn’t likely that the two sides will reunite this summer, but nothing can be ruled out as long as he remains unsigned.