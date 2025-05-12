Where do the Knicks stand in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It is no real secret that the New York Knicks will look to make more upgrades to their roster this summer, regardless of where they finish this postseason. One of the most speculated targets over the past few months is now even more likely to be on the open market, meaning that New York can be one of the teams to swoop in and grab him.

The Knicks could swing a huge trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that for the first time in his career, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is willing to be traded over the summer.

“Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made any firm decisions, but for the first time in his career, he is open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN,” Charania posted on X.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks are in a position where they could change the entire course of their future. They likely won’t have fellow superstar Damian Lillard next season after suffering a torn achilles during the playoffs, making an Antetokounmpo trade increasingly likely as a roster retool is needed following three consecutive first round playoff exits.

Undoubtedly, obtaining Antetokounmpo in a trade will cost a fortune for a team to pay, perhaps even one of the most expensive trade packages in league history. The 30-year-old is still one of the top overall players in the NBA and is firmly in the MVP conversation each year.

Antetokounmpo would change the entire dynamic of the Knicks

This past season, he averaged 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds with the Bucks. Wherever he plays, he will immediately give that team an MVP-level star with a chance to build a title contender around him.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

For the Knicks, he could just be their missing piece. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were a stellar duo in the regular season, but they still have struggled to compete with the league’s best due to their lack of depth.

Antetokounmpo alone gives the Knicks depth, as he is another top scoring option who also plays exceptional defense. The Knicks don’t have a third option who can take over games consistently, and bringing him in can change the entire dynamic of the Knicks on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the summer

As for which players it might cost to get him, it will be a decent amount. One of Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby likely goes the other way, while Mitchell Robinson also serves as a potential piece. The Knicks may need to acquire some draft capital in the offseason before making a push for Antetokounmpo, as they gave away a lot of their first round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in the Bridges trade last summer.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns could also be a potential player to move to avoid losing more depth, but it is still unclear at this time if they are ready to move on from their All-Star center after one season in New York.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo will be monitored by virtually every team in the league, and the Knicks will likely be among the front-runners to make a push. Whether or not they will have the ability to pull it off remains to be seen.