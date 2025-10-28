When could the Knicks see Mitchell Robinson make his season debut?

Tuesday night will mark the fourth consecutive game to open the season that the New York Knicks will be without the services of center Mitchell Robinson. The team has chosen to hold him out of the first few games due to left ankle injury management in hopes of preserving his health for the later part of the season.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson to miss fourth straight game

However, his absence has really been felt, as they have had to rely on guys like Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele to provide an impact in the frontcourt on a similar level. Despite the team being 2-1 entering Tuesday, they are badly missing Robinson’s presence.

It is not unusual for players with deep injury histories to sit out games during the regular season. However, one has to wonder if he suffered a re-aggravation of his ankle injury, and it is being masked as injury management since it is not a new injury.

Robinson started the first three preseason games and hasn’t played since. There was no noticeable injury suffered during any of the games, and he looked to be healthy on the court while making a strong impact defensively.

Robinson could return later this week

So, when could the Knicks see him back on the court? For starters, he has already been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he did travel with the team for this road trip.

Tuesday will be the second game of a three-game road trip, with Friday against the Chicago Bulls being the last before they head back home. Given that he traveled with the team, that could be an indication that they will at least try to play him on Friday.

Nevertheless, the Knicks need him back on the court as soon as possible, as he is their best interior defender and a paint anchor down low. Without him, the team has very little rim protection on the defensive end.