What the Knicks’ latest acquisition will bring to the team

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have added a floor general behind All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on X that the Knicks agreed to terms with veteran point guard Shake Milton following his buyout with the Detroit Pistons:

Knicks add veteran playmaker ahead of NBA postseason

Milton was on the first year of the two-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves last July before being traded to the Pistons midseason. On the year, the 27-year-old is averaging 4.9 points and 1.3 assists on 40.3% shooting from the field and 27.3% from the three-point line.

Milton gives a boost to one of the worst-distributing teams in the Association

The Knicks were in need of a playmaking distributor in their second unit. The departure of Immanuel Quickley in their trade for OG Anunoby created such a void. Now, with Brunson dealing with an injury, the Milton acquisition is even more valuable.

New York is No. 29 in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game as a team. Milton, while inefficient this season, will look to come in and get his teammates involved as the Knicks aim to weather their current storm of injuries and gel before the playoffs arrive.