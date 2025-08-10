Veteran center listed as Knicks target for veteran’s minimum

The New York Knicks are likely to add a player in the backcourt with a veteran’s minimum contract. A few names that they have been linked to include Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, and Landry Shamet.

Knicks could target Thomas Bryant for the last roster spot

However, they could pivot towards frontcourt insurance for that last roster spot. SNY’s David Vertsberger listed veteran big man Thomas Bryant as a potential free agent target that the Knicks could pursue.

“One position the Knicks may want to heavily consider using this spot for is the center spot. Their current rotation is made up of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, and if they start the double-big lineup, this essentially leaves them one backup five to start the year,” Vertsberger wrote.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“They have interesting alternative options at the center like sliding newly-signed Guerschon Yabusele down a position or playing OG Anunoby there, and can always move Robinson back to the bench. However, signing a depth piece at the position like Thomas Bryant gives them more security in case injuries hit.”

Bryant was in and out of the Indiana Pacers rotation last season, but he showed a capability to step up in the biggest moments. He played a crucial part in the Pacers’ Game 6 series-clinching win over New York in the Eastern Conference Finals, as he scored 11 points and knocked down three threes.

Bryant could be a solid depth addition

The 28-year-old started last season with the Miami Heat before being picked up by the Pacers. In 66 total games last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While Bryant likely wouldn’t play many significant minutes on the Knicks, he would be a solid third-string option at the position if an injury takes out one of their main centers. Towns, Robinson, and Hukporti all dealt with injuries last season, and the Knicks don’t want to find themselves in a position where they are without a center.

If their backcourt targets end up signing elsewhere, Bryant could be a solid fallback option at a cheap price and still provide an impact should his name get called.