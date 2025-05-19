Trae Young trolls Knicks as ECF approaches

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even when the Atlanta Hawks are not playing, guard Trae Young can’t help but troll with New York Knicks fans. His latest social media post has fans riled up as he continues to play the role of villain.

Trae Young trolls Knicks with social media post targeting fans

Following the Game 7 victory by the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals, Young took to X to express his thoughts on the Knicks’ fanbase.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Hot take but not…OKC fans are louder than Knick fans. Happy Sunday!” Young posted on X.

Knicks fans made their presence known at Madison Square Garden for Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. In that game, the crowd was into it from start to finish, and the team delivered for that crowd as they dominated the Celtics in a 119-81 victory to close out a playoff series at home for the first time since 1999.

The Knicks have been the much more successful team than Atlanta over the past few years

Young’s Hawks fell short of reaching the postseason after losing in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat. The rivalry between Young and the Knicks has been spurred ever since 2021, when Young led the Hawks to a round one stomping of New York in the 2021 playoffs.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Since that fateful playoff series, the Knicks have endured significantly more success than Atlanta. New York has made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and this year has reached its first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have not made it past the first round of the playoffs in either of their two playoff appearances since 2021. Young has continued to be one of the top point guards in the league, but he won’t be at the very top unless his team starts winning again.