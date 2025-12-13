The New York Knicks are making it abundantly clear that they want to add guard depth this season. They have already expressed interest in bringing back Donte DiVincenzo and possibly adding Jose Alvarado, but there is another guard reportedly on their radar.

Knicks interested in Dennis Schröder

According to James Ham from ESPN1320 radio, Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schröder is also someone the Knicks are targeting.

“I will tell you, you can throw Dennis Schröder’s name in that list,” Ham said.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Schröder would be an interesting fit for the Knicks. He would be a great option as a secondary ball handler, but his shooting prowess has taken a nosedive this season.

He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 assists for Sacramento this season, but is shooting just 39.6% from the field and 33.3% from three. He lost his starting spot to Russell Westbrook earlier this season and has been coming off the bench lately for them.

The Knicks might be better off exploring other options

The Knicks need additional playmaking guards off the bench, but they could also benefit from adding someone who can defend at the point of attack and have a respectable three-point shot. Schröder would be a nice veteran presence to have, but his playstyle may not match.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Schröder makes over $14 million per season, so they may need to sacrifice a rotation piece to bring him in. Although he could be an impactful bench addition, New York might consider other options that are on the table for them.

Only time will tell what direction they go in as trade season starts to kick in.