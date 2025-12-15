While Jalen Brunson rightfully commands the back pages and the MVP chants at Madison Square Garden, the true barometer of the New York Knicks‘ championship equity often stands quietly in the corner.

OG Anunoby, currently in the second year of his massive five-year, $212.5 million contract, has settled into his role as the team’s silent assassin, proving that his impact goes far beyond the box score. The 28-year-old wing is the skeleton key that unlocks the Knicks’ ceiling, providing the two-way versatility that turns a good playoff team into a legitimate title contender.

Critics might point to his struggle with availability—he’s already missed time this season with a hamstring injury—but when he is on the floor, the results are undeniable.

The Knicks hold a staggering 77–36 record when Anunoby suits up, a .681 winning percentage that essentially equates to a 55-win pace over a full season. He doesn’t need to scream for the ball to dominate; he simply erases the opponent’s best player and knocks down open shots with surgical precision.

The algorithm hides the best Knicks news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Less Minutes, More Efficiency for the Knicks’ $212 Million Man

The coaching staff has made a conscious effort to protect their investment this year, dialling back Anunoby’s workload from a career-high 36.6 minutes last season to a more manageable 31.3 minutes per contest. The goal is simple: keep him fresh for April and May, even if it means sacrificing some regular-season counting stats. Despite the reduced playing time, his efficiency has actually spiked, as he is shooting 48.7% from the field and a blistering 40.8% from three-point range.

He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and two assists, maximizing every second he spends on the hardwood. The volatility that plagued his defensive metrics last season seems to have evaporated, replaced by the suffocating consistency that earned him his reputation in Toronto. He is averaging nearly two steals a game, wreaking havoc in passing lanes and turning defense into easy offense for a team that thrives in transition.

The “Silent Domination” Against Orlando

If you needed a reminder of what Anunoby looks like when the lights get bright, look no further than his masterclass against the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals. He was the best player on the floor outside of Brunson, pouring in 24 points while adding three steals and a block in a performance that was as loud as his demeanor is quiet. He completely disrupted Orlando’s offensive flow, proving that he can be the primary reason the Knicks win a high-stakes game.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Anunoby is adjusting seamlessly to Mike Brown’s system, finding his spots within the flow of the offense rather than forcing the issue. His ability to thrive without demanding usage is a luxury that allows Brunson to operate freely, knowing his wingman is ready to punish defenses for helping off him. The chemistry is palpable, and the adjustments are paying dividends on both ends of the floor.

Looking Ahead: The Ceiling Raiser

The Knicks go as far as Jalen Brunson takes them, but they only win it all if OG Anunoby is the ultimate force multiplier. His ability to shoot 40% from deep while locking down All-Stars is the rarest commodity in the modern NBA, and it is worth every penny of that $212.5 million deal. As the season grinds on, keeping him healthy and in rhythm isn’t just a priority; it is the entire ballgame.