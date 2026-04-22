New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has shown some strong stretches of play in the first two games of the postseason. The problem is that they are not getting him involved enough.

Knicks need to give Karl-Anthony Towns more shots

In Monday’s Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Towns was notably absent from the gameplan down the stretch after going ballistic in the previous quarter. Towns scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field in the third quarter, helping push the Knicks lead to 12 entering the fourth.

In bizarre fashion, Towns didn’t re-enter the game until the seven minute mark of the fourth with the Knicks up 9. Head coach Mike Brown notably kept both Brunson and Towns off the floor for an extended period of time in Game 2, which could have contributed to them blowing a comfortable lead.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns saw his shot volume decrease significantly in the fourth, attempting only two shots and not scoring. The lack of volume proved to be pivotal, as the offense sputtered down the stretch with a lot of Brunson forced jumpers, and costly turnovers by the team allowed Atlanta to storm back and steal the game 107-106.

This is not the first time this season that Towns has suddenly been frozen out of the offense. It is more bizarre right now against Atlanta, given that their two best players should be used as a focal point.

The Knicks need to take advantage of Towns’ skillset

Towns spoke about the lack of shot attempts following the game.

“The opportunity just didn’t come around to shoot it. At the end of the day, I trust everyone in this locker room to shoot the ball. The opportunity wasn’t available for me in the 4th and it’s fine,” Towns said, via SNY.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There are two things that need to happen for him to get more involved. Coach Brown needs to draw up more plays for Towns and use him on the court when Brunson is resting, and Towns also needs to be more assertive in demanding the ball and establishing good post-up position.

New York now finds themselves in a must-win situation for Game 3, and the only way they can achieve that much-needed victory is by getting one of their top players more involved.