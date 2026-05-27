The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They finished off their second consecutive sweep in the playoffs, this time to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks continue to dominate the playoffs

They stomped the Cavaliers by 37 points on Monday to close out the series in a sweep, their third close out win of 30 or more points this postseason. It is also the first time that they have recorded multiple series sweeps in a single postseason, and they have extended their playoff win streak to 11 games.

The Knicks are playing excellent basketball on both sides of the floor, and they will also be at a great rest advantage for their first NBA Finals appearance in over 27 years. They will get eight days off before the start of Game 1 on June 3, which will be against either the San Antonio Spurs or the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

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The Knicks haven’t been just winning games. They have unleashed a full on monster on both ends, resulting in unprecedented blowouts. They own the largest point differential through any 11-game span (regular season and playoffs) in NBA history.

It is easy to quickly rule out any chance of them winning, given how long it has been since the franchise has been to the Finals. However, they shouldn’t be counted out playing this brand of basketball, and the Spurs or Thunder should certainly be concerned about how they match up with them.

The Knicks are the team to beat

The specialty with New York is that they have the ability to expand the playbook and multiple different styles of offense. Jalen Brunson could lead the charge with his elite shot-making and improved playmaking, or Karl-Anthony Towns can serve as a hub in the high post and create for others.

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That all goes without mentioning the huge contributions of some of their role players. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are playing like the dream wing tandem the Knicks envisioned when they first paired them up, and Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson have total game-changers off the bench.

The Knicks are a stacked team who could deal with just about anybody. They are deep, talented, and most of all, equipped mentally for a situation like this. It can be easy to get caught up in the moment, but this group is a team full of winners, and they know what it takes to reach the mountain top.

Now, New York sits just one round away from basketball immortality.