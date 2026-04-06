The New York Knicks have four games left in the regular season, and they sit a game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks could face 76ers in first round of the playoffs

The standings become more important than ever right now, as there are some competitive teams in the bottom half of the East that could give them a run for their money. If the season ended today, they would face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

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The Knicks and 76ers faced off in an epic six-game first round series in 2024, where New York won the series 4-2. However, both teams were largely different at the time, with Philadelphia now having Paul George along with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and the Knicks having Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns as Brunson’s supporting cast.

The expectations for both teams are also different this time around. At the time the two teams first met in the playoffs, the Knicks had expectations, but not incredibly lofty expectations that had them going to the finals. Now, many believe that a finals appearance should be the bare minimum for this team.

Knicks will have a lot to prove this year

New York went 2-2 against the 76ers this season, with both wins being their last two matchups. While the Knicks have the deeper roster talent wise than Philadelphia, the star trio of Maxey, Embiid, and George could present problems for New York if they are playing at their best.

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Realistically, New York would be favored in such a series against them. But the 76ers cannot be overlooked simply because they are lower seed, as they are a tough out when they are at full strength.

New York could also match up with the Toronto Raptors or Atlanta Hawks, who the Knicks have handled well in the regular season. Of course, the regular season doesn’t matter once the playoffs hit, so it is up to them to play at their best and make themselves a fearful team for opponents to play.