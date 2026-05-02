The Eastern Conference was always viewed as wide open throughout the season, and that statement couldn’t be any more true during the postseason. Following the New York Knicks’ trouncing of the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the first round, their ticket to the second round has been punched.

Knicks took care of business in round one

However, every other East team is still in the first round, with the other three series’ all reaching a Game 7. The Knicks’ next opponent will either be the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, as that series is suddenly at a Game 7 despite Boston once holding a 3-1 series lead.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Additionally, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, who were facing elimination to the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, stormed back from down 24 points to come back and force a Game 7. Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots and scored just 19 total points in the second half.

The Toronto Raptors also forced a Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to some heroics from former Knick RJ Barrett. With Toronto down one in the final seconds of overtime, Barrett caught a pass from Scottie Barnes at the top of the key and buried a go-ahead three, with a bit of help from a friendly bounce from the rim.

The East is wide open

It is abundantly clear that the East is wide open, and perhaps the Knicks look to be the best equipped to go on a deep run. They were the only team to take care of business against their first round opponent, taking down Atlanta in six games and winning the last three.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks will now have a major rest advantage heading into the second round, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. New York had some guys get banged up in the first round, including Josh Hart, who almost didn’t play Game 6 due to a back issue.

Now, they will have some time to rest and let their injuries heal in time for the second round, where the competition will be higher than round one.