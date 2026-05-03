The New York Knicks finally have a set opponent for round two of the playoffs, but instead of it being the Boston Celtics like everyone thought they would face, they will be taking on the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks-Sixers set for second round duel

The 76ers pulled off a stunning upset of the Celtics in the first round, coming back from a 3-1 series deficit and winning Game 7 by a score of 109-100. The Celtics were viewed by many as the overwhelming favorite to come out of the East, and now their season ends early at the hands of Philadelphia.

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New York will be looking to avoid an equally bad upset to them. Philadelphia is a strong team when healthy with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid leading the way, but the Knicks are built to go on a deep run and potentially make the NBA Finals.

New York handled the Atlanta Hawks in six games of the first round, including a historic 51-point close out victory in Game 6. They look poised and ready to dominate whoever is in front of them, and now they will get another series with home court advantage.

This will be an intense playoff rematch

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This series is also a rematch of the 2024 first round, where the Knicks defeated the 76ers in six thrilling games. New York is a much different looking squad now, and they have an opportunity to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

The Knicks also have a rest advantage, having last played on Thursday whereas the 76ers are heading straight to New York off of their Game 7 win in Boston. Game 1 of the second round is Monday night at Madison Square Garden, and the energy in the building is sure to be off the charts.