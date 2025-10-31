The Knicks will be getting back a very important piece at the right time

The New York Knicks have been shorthanded to start the new season, and they have crawled their way to a 2-2 start. However, reinforcements are on the way, and they have a great opportunity to turn things around.

The Knicks are finally getting Mitchell Robinson back

Mitchell Robinson was back in practice on Thursday and could make his season debut on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Robinson missed the first four games of the regular season while being held out for left ankle injury management.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Robinson is a critical piece to what the team is aiming to accomplish. He is their best paint presence and is an exceptional defender and rebounder, and his return will help them significantly moving forward.

In his absence, the team has had to resort to using Ariel Hukporti and an injured Karl-Anthony Towns to carry the load inside. The results have not been as crisp as they would have hoped, so Robinson getting back on the court will be huge for them.

The Knicks want Robinson healthy for the playoffs

The Knicks have chosen to take a cautious approach with Robinson this year, as they want to preserve his health so that he is available for the postseason. It is still unclear if he will play in any back-to-backs, though it is unlikely that will be the case.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Furthermore, there will be times throughout the season this year where he will be sitting out even if he is healthy, as they plan on managing his workload strictly throughout the season. Nevertheless, the team will be glad to have him back on the court, as he gives them an identity defensively and makes a tremendous impact on any success they have.

As of now, Robinson is questionable for Friday against the Bulls, but all signs are pointing to him making his long-awaited season debut.