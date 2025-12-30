The Knicks escaped New Orleans on Monday night with a 130–125 victory, but let’s be honest, it shouldn’t have been that hard.

Against a Pelicans team that is actively competing for lottery balls rather than playoff seeding, the Knicks trailed for the vast majority of the contest, looking sluggish and disjointed. It took a massive fourth-quarter rally to steal the win, saving the team from what would have been an embarrassing blemish on their record. Jalen Brunson was once again the savior, pouring in 28 points while draining 5-of-10 from deep and dishing out 10 assists to steady the ship when it looked like it might capsize.

Head coach Mike Brown dug deep into his bag of tricks to find a spark, utilizing a heavy rotation that saw nearly every active player hit the floor aside from Pacome Dadiet. It was a night where the usual formula wasn’t working, and Brown wasn’t afraid to mix and match lineups to find energy. While the defensive intensity was lacking for three quarters, the ability to flip the switch in the fourth is a hallmark of a good team, even if they played down to their competition for 36 minutes.

The algorithm hides the best New York Knicks news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara Is the Rookie Spark Plug Mike Brown Needed

The story of the night, however, wasn’t Brunson’s heroics or the close call; it was the unexpected explosion of rookie Mohamed Diawara.

The 20-year-old second-round pick got the start and played 18 minutes of absolute fire, dropping 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field. He was unconscious from beyond the arc, hitting all four of his three-point attempts, while adding two steals and a rebound to round out a breakout performance.

With Mikal Bridges playing a deferential role—scoring just six points in 35 minutes while acting as a facilitator with 10 assists—Diawara stepped into the scoring void fearlessly. He exerted maximum effort on every possession, providing the kind of offensive punch that the Knicks usually expect from their veterans. For a guy averaging just 2.1 points over 5.4 minutes coming into the night, this was a statement game that proved he belongs in the rotation.

Earning Trust When It Matters Most

Diawara’s performance wasn’t just a flash in the pan; it was the result of a youngster seizing an opportunity and running with it. Mike Brown has made it clear that minutes are earned, not given, and Diawara’s perfect shooting night is exactly the kind of production that forces a coach to re-evaluate his depth chart. As the Knicks look to tighten their rotation for the playoff push, Diawara has undoubtedly earned himself a longer leash and another look in the starting unit.