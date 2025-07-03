The Knicks signed an underrated big man to complete the bench

The New York Knicks came into free agency needing to address their bench depth. They have done just that by signing Jordan Clarkson to a veteran’s minimum deal and Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million deal.

Knicks make underrated signing in Guerschon Yabusele

Yabusele is an intriguing signing, as he played well with the Philadelphia 76ers last season and fills a huge need off the bench for New York. He will provide their frontcourt with additional size, physicality, and spacing.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

SNY’s Ian Begley praised the signing and believes Yabusele will be a highly impactful piece for the Knicks.

“On the second day of free agency the Knicks landed one of the best big men available on the market in Guerschon Yabusele,” Begley said. “Yabusele had a strong season in Philadelphia…In Yabusele, they get a very talented big man. A guy who did a lot of different things for the Sixers last year.”

Yabusele will play a big part off the Knicks’ bench next season

Yabusele was a key piece for the 76ers last season. He averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from three, demonstrating an ability to score from all levels of the court.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He will play a similar role for New York, serving as their primary backup center. The plus side is that he can play a variety of roles thanks to his versatility, as he can see minutes alongside either Mitchell Robinson or Karl-Anthony Towns and also lead the second unit thanks to his scoring ability.

Yabusele was a key signing for New York at an affordable price. Now, their bench looks to be much more improved as they will bank on their depth to make a title run next season.